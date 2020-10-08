 HawgBeat - Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Auburn insider Bryan Matthews
Know the Foe 2020: Q&A with Auburn insider Bryan Matthews

Freshman Auburn running back Tank Bigsby.
Freshman Auburn running back Tank Bigsby. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

To get a better feel for this Saturday's opponent, we reached out to someone who is around Auburn on a regular basis: Bryan Matthews.

Matthews is a reporter for AuburnSports.com, the Auburn site in the Rivals network.

1. Arkansas fans would obviously give anything to beat Auburn since Chad Morris was hired by Malzahn. What’ve the early reviews been of his coordinating and QB coaching?

I'd say the reviews are mixed. Auburn looked solid against Kentucky and couldn't do anything at Georgia. Not sure what adjustment Chad Morris or any coach can do in a game when you're getting destroyed at the line of scrimmage, however, so it's hard to put a lot of blame on the coaching staff or scheme against the Dogs.

