We continue things with the five-hole spot in the lineup, which first baseman Ben McLaughlin is projected to fill...

With scrimmage coverage, analysis, interviews, previews, the Diamond Hawgs Podcast and more, HawgBeat provides the best Arkansas baseball coverage around.

We are seven days away from Arkansas baseball, and HawgBeat is continuing its annual lineup preview series for the 2024 Diamond Hogs.

Originally a transfer from Hutchinson Community College, McLaughlin took advantage with his limited playing time last year and proved to be a high-average hitter for the Hogs. Going into the 2024 season, the hope is that McLaughlin will showcase a bit more power in his bat.

"Ben McLaughlin is back, he was our DH down the stretch," head coach Dave Van Horn said during the February Swatter's Club luncheon. "I mean his stats on the season, he didn't have a lot of at-bats but he hit like .360. He caught one pretty good the other day and hit it over my office so that was kind of fun to watch. Coach Hobbs didn't like it much but I kind of liked that."

As a utility infielder last season, McLaughlin registered seven two-hits games and one three-hit game. He also only made one error on 27 total chances.

"One of our top hitters," Van Horn said on Nov. 30. "Had an opportunity to sign pro this summer. Turned it down. Didn’t get drafted. Would’ve been drafted probably about the 15th round. There was one team that was really, really into him. With a lot of communication between myself and Ben, he’s back, let’s just put it that way."

Through fall and spring scrimmages, McLaughlin is hitting a combined 9-for-46 with two doubles, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 10 walks and 16 strikeouts. Though his .196/.367/.435 slash line isn't overly impressive, Van Horn believes McLaughlin will fit right in the middle of the order for the Hogs.

"We’re excited that we’re going to have him plugged in the middle of our lineup, because I think he’s going to drive in a lot of runs," Van Horn said. "He’s a contact guy. He’s got some power. Slow start in fall ball. A lot of experimenting at the plate, swinging too hard, I could go on and on. Kind of went back to his old self and he started killing it. Excited about him."

Arkansas will host James Madison at Baum-Walker Stadium on Friday, Feb. 16 for Opening Day. The first game of the season is set for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch and it will be streamed on the SEC Network+.