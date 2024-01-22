BetSaracen is the official mobile sports gambling partner of HawgBeat.com and they have future odds up for teams to win the 2024 College World Series.

Entering year 22 under head coach Dave Van Horn, the Arkansas Razorbacks have the fourth best odds (+1100) to win the College World Series. That nearly lines up with where the Diamond Hogs are being projected in preseason polls, with the most prominent preseason ranking being a No. 3 nod from D1Baseball.

The Razorbacks also have +115 odds just to make it to the College World Series in general, which is tied for fourth-best with TCU — the team that knocked Arkansas out in the Fayetteville Regional last season.

Headlined by a rotation of lefties Hagen Smith and Mason Molina and righty Brady Tygart, the Arkansas pitching staff is set to be one of the best in the nation. Returning bats such as Kendall Diggs and Peyton Stovall will be joined by splash transfer additions like shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and catcher Hudson White in the lineup.

Leading the pack at +700 odds is Wake Forest, which was the third team left standing in the 2023 College World Series before eventual national champion LSU eliminated the Demon Deacons. Tennessee transfer pitcher Chase Burns chose Wake Forest out of the portal and he joins a pitching staff that will rival any team in the nation, including the Hogs.

LSU is right behind Wake Forest at +750 odds and national runner-up Florida has the third best odds at +1000. Headlining the Tigers is third baseman Tommy White, while the Gators have two-way star Jac Caglianone shaping up to be a favorite for the Golden Spikes award.