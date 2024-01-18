Coming off the back of another postseason appearance, the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball program signed the second-best high school recruiting class in the nation according to Perfect Game. Of course, not everyone from the class actually made it to campus. Multiple prospects were selected in the MLB Draft, but there are still plenty left that could make a major impact during their freshmen seasons in Fayetteville. The three most likely candidates to immediately contribute just so happen to be the three most highly ranked following the MLB Draft. Catcher Ryder Helfrick, right-handed pitcher Gabe Gaeckle and left-handed pitcher Hunter Dietz are all on the fast-track to expanded roles compared to the average freshman. They — along with a highly-regarded transfer class and multiple high-caliber returning players — will have the Diamond Hogs right back in the race to Omaha in 2024. Here's a breakdown of Helfrick, Gaeckle and Dietz, which includes rankings, stats, quotes and highlights of the talented trio:

Catcher Ryder Helfrick

The highest ranked prospect to make it to Arkansas' campus, Helfrick was the No. 33 overall player nationally in the class of 2023 according to Perfect Game. A 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander out of California, Helfrick finished the fall with the sixth-best batting average out of 19 hitters for the Hogs. He slashed .270/.349/.514 with an OPS of .862 in 37 at-bats. "True freshman Ryder Helfrick is the future," head coach Dave Van Horn said on Nov. 30. "He may be the guy that catches a lot this year. I mean, time will tell. I don’t want to put that on him. Helfrick racked up 10 hits with three home runs, a team-leading 15 RBIs and 11 strikeouts during fall ball as well. Though being in a catcher room that already includes Texas Tech transfer Hudson White and returnees Parker Rowland and Hudson Polk isn't necessarily ideal, Helfrick will have plenty of experience to draw from during his development. "It’s hard for a freshman to manage an SEC staff, especially one like we have, without some help. So I think it’s a perfect scenario for him, where he can play and get after it and get some coaching from our older catchers and learn from watching, learn from playing."

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Rated by Perfect Game as the No. 40 overall prospect and the No. 10 right-handed pitcher in the class of 2023, Gaeckle has elite-level stuff to pitch early in his Razorback career. The 6-foot, 195-pound California native wasn't expected to make it to Arkansas' campus, but a high asking price and a drive to play for the Diamond Hogs resulted in him being drafted in the 20th round by the Cincinnati Reds instead of higher up. In the fall, Gaeckle accumulated a 7.59 ERA in 10.2 IP. He struck out 11 batters but walked eight. Gaeckle has the potential to eventually be a weekend starter for the Razorbacks, but will likely see most of his time either as a midweek starter or bullpen contributor. He, along with the Dietz, are expected to "pitch a lot" according to Van Horn.

LHP Hunter Dietz

