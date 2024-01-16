Arkansas RF Kendall Diggs ready for breakout season
When you look around the landscape of college baseball, the best teams typically have a multi-year starter that takes his game to the next level.
For Arkansas last season, that player was junior outfielder Jace Bohrofen. In 2024, though, all eyes should be pointed at another junior outfielder: left-handed hitter Kendall Diggs.
A native of Olathe, Kansas, Diggs mashed his way to a .297 batting average with 60 hits, 63 RBIs, 12 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs in 2023. While those numbers are good, head coach Dave Van Horn is hoping for another move up by the slugger.
"Kendall Diggs really stepped up as a leader," Van Horn said on Nov. 30. "He was kind of quiet his first couple of years. This year, a lot more verbal, works hard. The players love him. He was selected as a team captain."
Primarily a DH for most of his Arkansas career, Diggs made the move to right field last season and made 19 appearances there in total. Now with a whole offseason under his belt at the position, Diggs is poised for a defensive breakout campaign.
"You think about last year when we put him in, when we had an injury," Van Horn said. "That’s why he got in the lineup. We put him in right field. He made the plays, but it sure didn’t look pretty, did it? He knew it, but he made the plays. He fought some balls.
"Going out to summer ball, playing some in the outfield last year, he’s really, really made a big jump defensively. He looks like an outfielder, throws like an outfielder. I think he’s going to have a great year, and I think he’s going to hit right in the middle of our order."
During the fall, Diggs slashed .256/.356/.410 with an OPS of .766. In 39 at-bats, he had 10 hits, two home runs and eight RBIs. Despite not lighting the world on fire, Diggs' case for right field isn't up for any debate with Van Horn.
"Kendall Diggs is our starting right fielder," Van Horn said. "He played longer than anybody this summer. They won the Cape Cod championship there. Had some good days, okay days, was a little tired.
"He’s a guy, he’s earned it. Right field is his, until it isn’t. And I don’t think it’s going to be anybody else’s. I could probably DH him a little bit but I plan on playing him in the field."
Arkansas fans will get their first chance to watch Diggs perform when the Razorbacks' take the field against James Madison on Feb. 16 inside Baum-Walker Stadium at 3:00 p.m. CT.