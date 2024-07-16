Six of the current players — two of which had no remaining eligibility in Jared Sprague-Lott and Ben McLaughlin — and one of the signees were taken in the first 10 rounds of the draft, meaning they are virtual locks to sign with the team that selected them.

Arkansas had eight players, two signees and zero committed transfers selected in the draft. A year after having seven signees drafted — the most of any program — the Diamond Hogs went relatively unscathed through 20 rounds.

The 2024 MLB Draft has come to an end and Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff now have a slightly more clear picture of what the team's 2025 roster will look like.

Day 3 selections included right-handed pitchers Jake Faherty and Brady Tygart being drafted in the 11th and 12 rounds by the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox, respectively. It is likely that both sign with their organizations.

Two-way signee Eli Lovich was also selected by the Cubs in the 11th round, one that many thought could make it to campus for the Razorbacks.

After years of getting drained in the draft, Arkansas managed to retain multiple high-level signees on both the high school and transfer fronts.

Included in that group were some of MLB Pipeline's top-250 draft prospects. It's understood that pitchers Carson Wiggins (No. 79) and Cole Gibler (No. 128) have the intentions to play for the Razorbacks. The Hogs' lone top-250 position player — shortstop Tyson Lewis — was selected in the second round of the draft, but talented incoming freshman infielder Gabe Fraser posted via X that he intends to make it to campus.

Following a 2024 season marked with injury and career-lows, outfielder Kendall Diggs went undrafted, which likely means a return to Fayetteville for another season — much to the pleasure of Van Horn.

"We’d love to have him back," Van Horn said on June 26. "He would have to miss all of Fall. It’s his non-throwing shoulder. It’s his left shoulder. Kendall, if he comes back, will have an opportunity to play outfield. Honestly, obviously he could DH, play outfield. Who’s to say he didn’t play in the infield for us as well because that’s what he came here as, so we’ll see."

It is technically possible that Diggs could sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

Notable transfer commits that weren't selected include TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, Fresno State outfielder Rocco Peppi and Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen. Division II batting average leader Carson Boles, as well as top JUCO prospects Brent Iredale and Justin Thomas, were also not drafted.

As previously mentioned, expect all of the players drafted within the first 10 rounds to sign with the team that drafted them. Only one player drafted in the first 10 rounds of the 2023 MLB Draft elected not to sign. All players have until July 25 to sign with their respective MLB team.

Below is a full rundown of players with ties to Arkansas who were drafted, where they were drafted and what MLB Pipeline approximated the slot value for some players...