At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Wiggins has a high velocity fastball that sits at 93-96 miles per hour and it tops out at 99, according to MLB Pipeline.

MLB Pipeline rated Carson Wiggins as the 79th best prospect in the draft, and he's also rated by Perfect Game as the No. 56 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

Wiggins is the younger brother of former Arkansas pitcher Jaxon Wiggins, who was drafted 68th overall by the Chicago Cubs in the second round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

"I think it’s going to be great overall and it’s an amazing fan base and environment to be a part of," Wiggins told HawgBeat.

"He also has a power breaking ball -- a mid-80s slider with depth that repeatedly gets chases out of the zone," MLB Pipeline stated. "His changeup features similar velocity and nice tumble, showing the potential to become at least an average third offering."

A product of Roland, Oklahoma, Wiggins was rated by Perfect Game as the top pitcher in the state of Oklahoma for the 2024 class. He will be a draft-eligible sophomore in 2026, as his birthday lands within 45 days of the draft.

Wiggins' brother, Jaxon, pitched two seasons (2021, 2022) at Arkansas and he was projected to be the team's ace in 2023 before he suffered a season-ending torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery prior to the start of the season.

Arkansas also learned Monday that signee Gabe Fraser, an infielder from Westminster (Calif.), will also make it to campus. Fraser was rated as a top-250 prospect by Perfect Game in the 2024 class.

Just two signees for the Razorbacks have been selected in the 2024 MLB Draft — shortstop Tyson Lewis (51st overall to Reds) and two-way player Eli Lovich (332nd to Cubs). It can be assumed that the remainder of the 2024 signing class (click here to view the full list) will make it to campus if not drafted, although that is not official.

Arkansas has had eight total players from the 2024 roster selected in the MLB Draft over the past three days.