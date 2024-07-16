Arkansas saw infielders Jared Sprague-Lott and Ben McLaughlin both selected in the 9th round of the Major League Baseball Draft on Monday afternoon. Sprague-Lott was taken 256th overall by the Oakland Athletics and McLaughlin went 284th to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Razorbacks' catcher Hudson White also went in the ninth round to the Boston Red Sox. Head coach Dave Van Horn's program is up to six draftees after two days, as pitcher Hagen Smith went 5th overall to the Chicago White Sox in the first round, second baseman Peyton Stovall went to the Cincinnati Reds at 117th in the fourth round and pitcher Mason Molina was taken 215th by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round.

As a transfer from Richmond, Sprague-Lott slashed .290/.425/.491 with 49 hits, seven doubles, nine home runs and 28 RBIs during the 2024 season in Fayetteville. He was a flashy defender at third base, where he posted a .934 fielding percentage with seven errors on the year.

In his second season with Arkansas, McLaughlin was third on the team with a .302 batting average and he had 50 walks compared to 30 strikeouts. The former JUCO product from Hutchinson Community College logged 61 total hits with 11 doubles, nine homers and 42 RBIs while being the primary first baseman with a .993 fielding percentage.

The slot value for Sprague-Lott is approximately $201,300 and McLaughlin's is approximately $187,600, according to the official MLB Draft tracker.

The Razorbacks have currently had just one signee drafted — shortstop Tyson Lewis, who was drafted 51st overall in the second round by the Cincinnati Reds. The draft will wrap up Tuesday with rounds 11-20. Coverage will begin at 11 a.m. CT on MLB.com.