Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 24, 2024
Arkansas baseball portal buzz: Intel on pitchers and power bats
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran

Three weeks have passed since the opening of the transfer portal and Arkansas has laid the groundwork for what should be another quality offseason class, but there are still glaring needs that need to be addressed over the coming weeks.

Arkansas has landed multiple instant-impact players already in TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen and BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy.

The Razorbacks have yet to add a pitcher to their ranks so far, and the crop of non-JUCO portal commitments have a grand total of 35 home runs between them.

RELATED: Kuhio Aloy could help Arkansas more than just at the plate

Head coach Dave Van Horn has added some sluggers through JUCO, namely Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas (14 home runs) and New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale (25 home runs). Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C. outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan have also pledged to the Hogs.

RELATED: Arkansas Baseball 2024 Offseason Roster Tracker

Surprisingly, the Razorbacks have only lost two players to the portal so far in outfielders Hunter Grimes and Jayson Jones.

Let's dive deep into the behind-the-scenes of Arkansas' portal movements with transfers to watch, interesting nuggets and a look around the SEC:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Commitments so far:

Transfers:

~ DH Kuhio Aloy, BYU

.269/.329/.447, 52 GP, 53 H, 8 HR, 9 2B, 1 3B, 39 RBI, 20 BB, 62 K

~ OF/INF Charles Davalan, FGCU

.290/.417/.520, 56 GP, 64 H, 10 HR, 17 2B, 2 3B, 38 RBI, 29 BB, 35 K

~ OF Carson Hansen, Milwaukee

.315/.404/.604, 55 GP, 64 H, 11 HR, 25 2B, 63 RBI, 27 BB, 42 K

~ OF Logan Maxwell, TCU

.335/.447/.482, 46 GP, 57 H, 3 HR, 12 2B, 2 3B, 25 RBI, 30 BB, 23 K

~ SS Maximus Martin, Georgia State

.297/.430/.458, 44 GP, 46 H, 3 HR, 12 2B, 2 3B, 21 RBI, 32 BB, 42 K

JUCO transfers:

~ OF Justin Thomas, Florida Southwestern State

.393/.514/.699, 58 GP, 86 H, 14 HR, 21 2B, 2 3B, 49 RBI, 44 BB, 52 K, 35 SB

~ INF Brent Iredale, New Mexico J.C.

.441/.576/1.000, 58 GP, 83 H, 25 HR, 22 2B, 4 3B, 78 RBI, 47 BB, 32 K, 24 SB

~ INF Carson Schrack, Coffeyville C.C.

.348/.435/.478, 57 GP, 70 H, 2 HR, 16 2B, 2 3B, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 20 K, 13 SB

~ OF Kolton Reynolds, Crowder C.C.

.369/.475/.644, 62 GP, 86 H, 10 HR, 24 2B, 5 3B, 68 RBI, 38 BB, 62 K, 6 SB

~ INF Trenton Rowan, Seward County C.C.

.403/.510/.765, 35 GP, 48 H, 10 HR, 11 2B, , 1 3B, 41 RBI, 14 BB, 15 K, 2 SB

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
arkansas
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS