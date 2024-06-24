Three weeks have passed since the opening of the transfer portal and Arkansas has laid the groundwork for what should be another quality offseason class, but there are still glaring needs that need to be addressed over the coming weeks.

Arkansas has landed multiple instant-impact players already in TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen and BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy.

The Razorbacks have yet to add a pitcher to their ranks so far, and the crop of non-JUCO portal commitments have a grand total of 35 home runs between them.

RELATED: Kuhio Aloy could help Arkansas more than just at the plate

Head coach Dave Van Horn has added some sluggers through JUCO, namely Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas (14 home runs) and New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale (25 home runs). Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C. outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan have also pledged to the Hogs.

RELATED: Arkansas Baseball 2024 Offseason Roster Tracker

Surprisingly, the Razorbacks have only lost two players to the portal so far in outfielders Hunter Grimes and Jayson Jones.

Let's dive deep into the behind-the-scenes of Arkansas' portal movements with transfers to watch, interesting nuggets and a look around the SEC: