The transfer portal officially closed for most players on July 2, and the Arkansas baseball program once again finds itself with one of the best offseason hauls in the country.

Arkansas has landed multiple instant-impact players already in TCU outfielder Logan Maxwell, Florida Gulf Coast outfielder Charles Davalan, Georgia State shortstop Maximus Martin, Milwaukee outfielder Carson Hansen, Ohio State LHP Landon Beidelschies, East Carolina LHP Zach Root, Fresno State outfielder Rocco Peppi, Rhode Island first baseman Michael Anderson, Oregon State RHP Aiden Jimenez, Lincoln Memorial DH Carson Boles and BYU designated hitter Kuhio Aloy.

Head coach Dave Van Horn has added some sluggers through the JUCO ranks, namely Florida Southwestern State outfielder Justin Thomas and New Mexico J.C. infielder Brent Iredale, as well as Southeast C.C. catcher Elliott Peterson. Coffeyville C.C. infielder Carson Schrack, Crowder C.C. outfielder Kolton Reynolds and Seward County C.C. infielder Trenton Rowan have also pledged to the Hogs.

The Razorbacks only lost five players to the transfer portal in outfielders Hunter Grimes, Jayson Jones, Kade Smith and Will Edmunson and LHP Adam Hachman.

Let's dive deep into the behind-the-scenes of Arkansas' portal movements with transfers to watch and a look around the SEC: