Arkansas basketball 2025-26 roster breakdown update

The Arkansas basketball roster is starting to show a clearer picture ahead of next season, but the product isn't yet finished.

Last week, head coach John Calipari announced the return of three main pieces from last season, as D.J. Wagner, Billy Richmond III and Trevon Brazile are all returning for the 2025-26 season.

There's still one returner with a question mark, though, as Karter Knox announced he is entering the NBA Draft process while maintaining his eligibility. This gives him the chance to get feedback from NBA scouts, and it will also show him what he needs to work on should he decide to return to Arkansas.

With the transfer portal about to close for undergraduate entries, the pool of available players is only going to get smaller, but there are still a few pieces the Hogs need to grab before next season starts.

With the shakeup, let's take a look at who is and isn't coming back to the program, and some of the latest intel surrounding Arkansas' transfer portal targets.