Advertisement
Published Nov 25, 2024
Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25
circle avatar
Riley McFerran  •  HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Twitter
@RileyMcFerran
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Arkansas basketball team moved up in the fourth update of the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 on Monday.

Now ranked No. 19, the Razorbacks moved up one spot from last week when they were ranked No. 20.

This week, the Razorbacks will play Monday against Maryland-Eastern Shore out of the MEAC and Thursday against Illinois out of the Big 10 Conference. The game against Maryland-Eastern Shore will be at Bud Walton Arena and the matchup against Illinois will be at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against the Hawks and 3 p.m. against the Illini.

Advertisement

The Razorbacks are the sixth-highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of nine SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Auburn, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Alabama, No. 18 Florida, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 25 Mississippi State.

According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 51st overall (10.6 BPI, 14th in SEC) with a 3.9 offensive and 6.7 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with a 17.1-13.9 (7.2-10.8 SEC) overall record and it has a <0.1% chance to win the SEC.

Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

1. Kansas (51)

2. UConn (6)

3. Gonzaga (2)

4. Auburn (3)

5. Iowa State

6. Houston

7. Tennessee

8. Kentucky

9. Alabama

10. Marquette

11. Duke

12. North Carolina

13. Purdue

14. Indiana

15. Wisconsin

16. Cincinnati

17. Baylor

18. Florida

19. Arkansas

20. Texas A&M

21. Creighton

22. Xavier

23. Ole Miss

24. Arizona

25. Mississippi State

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**