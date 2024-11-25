Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team moved up in the fourth update of the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 on Monday.
Now ranked No. 19, the Razorbacks moved up one spot from last week when they were ranked No. 20.
This week, the Razorbacks will play Monday against Maryland-Eastern Shore out of the MEAC and Thursday against Illinois out of the Big 10 Conference. The game against Maryland-Eastern Shore will be at Bud Walton Arena and the matchup against Illinois will be at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against the Hawks and 3 p.m. against the Illini.
The Razorbacks are the sixth-highest-ranked SEC school and they are one of nine SEC teams ranked in the poll. The others included No. 4 Auburn, No. 7 Tennessee, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 9 Alabama, No. 18 Florida, No. 20 Texas A&M, No. 23 Ole Miss and No. 25 Mississippi State.
According to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks rank 51st overall (10.6 BPI, 14th in SEC) with a 3.9 offensive and 6.7 defensive rating. Arkansas is projected to finish with a 17.1-13.9 (7.2-10.8 SEC) overall record and it has a <0.1% chance to win the SEC.
Here is the full AP Top 25 from Monday:
1. Kansas (51)
2. UConn (6)
3. Gonzaga (2)
4. Auburn (3)
5. Iowa State
6. Houston
7. Tennessee
8. Kentucky
9. Alabama
10. Marquette
11. Duke
12. North Carolina
13. Purdue
14. Indiana
15. Wisconsin
16. Cincinnati
17. Baylor
18. Florida
19. Arkansas
20. Texas A&M
21. Creighton
22. Xavier
23. Ole Miss
24. Arizona
25. Mississippi State