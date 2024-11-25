Arkansas basketball moves up in AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team moved up in the fourth update of the Associated Press College Basketball Top 25 on Monday.

Now ranked No. 19, the Razorbacks moved up one spot from last week when they were ranked No. 20.

This week, the Razorbacks will play Monday against Maryland-Eastern Shore out of the MEAC and Thursday against Illinois out of the Big 10 Conference. The game against Maryland-Eastern Shore will be at Bud Walton Arena and the matchup against Illinois will be at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. against the Hawks and 3 p.m. against the Illini.