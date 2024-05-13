Arkansas has officially hired former Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and former Kentucky assistants Ronald Coleman and Chuck Martin to the staff, while Ronnie Brewer Jr. is expected to remain with the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks' top-20 placement can be attributed to a talented rehaul of the roster and rework of the coaching staff following the hiring of Calipari on April 10.

Despite only currently having seven scholarship players on its roster, the Hogs find themselves above fellow SEC programs like Tennessee (20th) and Texas (21st) and below Alabama (6th), Texas A&M (11th), Auburn (12th) and Florida (15th).

According to ESPN Staff Writer Jeff Borzello, Arkansas has enough talent on its roster to warrant such a high ranking — which leaves plenty of room to move up after the Razorbacks make more offseason additions.

"The Razorbacks landed two of the best players in the portal: Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis, the AAC Player of the Year, and Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, an All-SEC big man," Borzello said. "Five-star freshman Boogie Fland is a high-level playmaker in the backcourt and a pair of Kentucky transfers -- Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic -- could be poised for a breakout campaign."

Borzello projects Arkansas' starting lineup with Fland at point guard, Johnell Davis at the off-guard position, Knox at the wing, Thiero at the four and Aidoo at center.

Should Arkansas start the preseason in the AP Top 25 poll later this year, it would be the fourth year in a row that the Razorbacks have been ranked prior to the season's opening tip.

Calipari and the Hogs still have many changes to make this offseason