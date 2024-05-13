Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Arkansas Basketball ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' Top 25

Riley McFerran • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@RileyMcFerran

Head coach John Calipari's Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team checked in at No. 19 in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early' Top 25 ranking on Monday.

Despite only currently having seven scholarship players on its roster, the Hogs find themselves above fellow SEC programs like Tennessee (20th) and Texas (21st) and below Alabama (6th), Texas A&M (11th), Auburn (12th) and Florida (15th).

RELATED: Arkansas Basketball 2024-25 Roster Tracker

The Razorbacks' top-20 placement can be attributed to a talented rehaul of the roster and rework of the coaching staff following the hiring of Calipari on April 10.

Arkansas has officially hired former Louisville head coach Kenny Payne and former Kentucky assistants Ronald Coleman and Chuck Martin to the staff, while Ronnie Brewer Jr. is expected to remain with the Razorbacks.

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

According to ESPN Staff Writer Jeff Borzello, Arkansas has enough talent on its roster to warrant such a high ranking — which leaves plenty of room to move up after the Razorbacks make more offseason additions.

"The Razorbacks landed two of the best players in the portal: Florida Atlantic transfer Johnell Davis, the AAC Player of the Year, and Tennessee transfer Jonas Aidoo, an All-SEC big man," Borzello said. "Five-star freshman Boogie Fland is a high-level playmaker in the backcourt and a pair of Kentucky transfers -- Adou Thiero and Zvonimir Ivisic -- could be poised for a breakout campaign."

Borzello projects Arkansas' starting lineup with Fland at point guard, Johnell Davis at the off-guard position, Knox at the wing, Thiero at the four and Aidoo at center.

Should Arkansas start the preseason in the AP Top 25 poll later this year, it would be the fourth year in a row that the Razorbacks have been ranked prior to the season's opening tip.

Calipari and the Hogs still have many changes to make this offseason, so be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the action.

ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25:

1. Kansas

2. Houston

3. Gonzaga

4. Baylor

5. Iowa State

6. Alabama

7. UConn

8. Duke

9. North Carolina

10. Arizona

11. Texas A&M

12. Auburn

13. Purdue

14. Marquette

15. Florida

16. Indiana

17. UCLA

18. Creighton

19. Arkansas

20. Tennessee

21. Texas

22. Ohio State

23. Xavier

24. Maryland

25. Cincinnati

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement