Arkansas basketball learned its conference opponents for the 2024-25 season in a release from the Southeastern Conference on Monday.

The Razorbacks will play three teams both home and away — LSU, Missouri and new league foe Texas. Arkansas will also play home games against Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and new SEC member Oklahoma and single road games at Auburn, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Arkansas' matchup against Texas marks the first time the two long-time rivals have met in Bud Walton Arena since 2009 and 2010, which resulted in a split between both teams. The Razorbacks own an 87-68 advantage all-time in the series versus the Longhorns.

For the fourth time in a row, Arkansas and Alabama will only be meeting once. The game will be played in Fayetteville and the Hogs will look to end a four game losing streak to the Crimson Tide that dates back to 2022.

Alongside Texas, Arkansas will also face Oklahoma for the first time as a member of the SEC. Both programs have met in each of the previous three years at Tulsa's BOK Center for the Crimson and Cardinal Classic. The Razorbacks won their lone game against the Sooners in that series on Dec. 10, 2022.

This will be the 13th consecutive season that Arkansas and Missouri will be playing a home-and-home series, which coincides with the number of years since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012-13.

To the distain of many Arkansas fans, new head coach John Calipari will only face his former team one time in the upcoming campaign. After back-to-back years of playing Kentucky in home-and-home series, the Razorbacks will travel to Rupp Arena in 2024-25.

Each SEC team will play the other 15 teams at least once during league play, with the battle for the conference crown starting on Jan. 4 and running through March 8. Two of each team's three home-and-home opponents are permanent, with the outlier rotated out every year.

Times, dates and television details for the 2024-25 conference slate will be announced at a later date.