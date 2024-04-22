Ranked as the No. 21 prospect in the class of 2024 according to Rivals, Knox also holds offers from Louisville, Kansas, Auburn, Texas and others. Calipari visited Knox during the combine on April 16:

Karter Knox — who was committed to Kentucky but recently reopened his recruitment after Calipari's exodus to Arkansas — will be in Fayetteville just after participating in the Overtime Elite Combine.

Head coach John Calipari and the Arkansas basketball team are set to host a four-star forward in the 2024 class on Monday, according to multiple reports.

During his senior campaign with the Overtime Elite, Knox averaged 23.1 points, 2.7 assists and 5.9 rebounds in 17 regular season games and he shot 43.9% from the field, 34.0% from beyond the arch and 63.2% from the charity stripe.

Those numbers didn't drop very far in the playoffs, either, as Knox scored 21.6 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists on average in the process. His highest scoring outing of the entire year came on Dec. 14, when he dropped 34 points against the YNG Dreamerz with seven rebounds and six assists to boot.

Calipari's bond to the Knox family runs deep, as he coached Kevin Knox II — Karter's older brother — during the 2017-18 season for Kentucky. That year, Kevin played in 37 games and was one of the top freshmen in the country before he was selected ninth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Knox has received a FutureCast commitment prediction to Arkansas by HawgBeat Basketball Analyst Jackson Collier, and he was also mentioned by Rivals National Basketball Recruiting Director Rob Cassidy as one who could potentially follow Calipari to Arkansas.

As things currently stand, Arkansas has one scholarship player on its roster with 12 spots left to fill. Be sure to follow along on The Trough premium message board for updates on the Razorbacks' roster throughout the offseason.