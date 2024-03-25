Keeping up with all the players that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his staff contact in the transfer portal can be overwhelming, but it's even more difficult determining which ones are legitimate targets with reciprocal interest, and which are lower on the priority list. At HawgBeat, we've kept a running list of portal contacts, as well as a live roster tracker ever since the transfer portal opened, but now we have a more official target list narrowed down to a select few names for fans to keep an eye on. This list will also be updated as the offseason progresses, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date on all of Arkansas' moves in the transfer portal.

--------------

Josh Cohen

UMass transfer Josh Cohen. (UMass Athletics)

School: UMASS Measureables: 6'10”, 220 pounds Stats: 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists on 54.4 fg%, 34.4 3fg%, 69.6 FT% Film: Click Here Eligibility: 1 year of eligibility remaining Writeup: Cohen is scheduled to visit Arkansas this week and could be one to watch for a potential commitment. There are other schools involved, as well, like Notre Dame, but the Razorbacks are in a decent spot right now. As a player, he is crafty around the basket and does most of his offensive damage in the paint. As such, he has a plethora of post moves he can utilize to score in the low block. Sometimes he can extend up to the elbow and out to the short corner, as well. Cohen is an above-average passer at his position with solid court vision, which Arkansas has used in recent years with Makhi Mitchell. Although he is not very athletic and not a great shooter, were he to commit to Arkansas, he could definitely find a role on the team as a situational scorer in the low-block, similar to Jalen Graham, with better rebounding numbers and better court vision.

--------------

Mikeal Brown-Jones

UNC Greensboro transfer Mikeal Brown-Jones dunks the ball during a 78-72 win over Arkansas on Nov. 17. (Nelson Chenault - USA Today)