Arkansas Basketball Transfer Portal Names To Watch
Keeping up with all the players that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and his staff contact in the transfer portal can be overwhelming, but it's even more difficult determining which ones are legitimate targets with reciprocal interest, and which are lower on the priority list.
At HawgBeat, we've kept a running list of portal contacts, as well as a live roster tracker ever since the transfer portal opened, but now we have a more official target list narrowed down to a select few names for fans to keep an eye on.
This list will also be updated as the offseason progresses, so be sure to bookmark this page to stay up to date on all of Arkansas' moves in the transfer portal.
--------------
Josh Cohen
School: UMASS
Measureables: 6'10”, 220 pounds
Stats: 15.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists on 54.4 fg%, 34.4 3fg%, 69.6 FT%
Film: Click Here
Eligibility: 1 year of eligibility remaining
Writeup: Cohen is scheduled to visit Arkansas this week and could be one to watch for a potential commitment. There are other schools involved, as well, like Notre Dame, but the Razorbacks are in a decent spot right now.
As a player, he is crafty around the basket and does most of his offensive damage in the paint. As such, he has a plethora of post moves he can utilize to score in the low block. Sometimes he can extend up to the elbow and out to the short corner, as well.
Cohen is an above-average passer at his position with solid court vision, which Arkansas has used in recent years with Makhi Mitchell. Although he is not very athletic and not a great shooter, were he to commit to Arkansas, he could definitely find a role on the team as a situational scorer in the low-block, similar to Jalen Graham, with better rebounding numbers and better court vision.
--------------
Mikeal Brown-Jones
School: UNC-Greensboro
Measureables: 6’8”, 210 pounds
Stats: 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists on 54.0 fg%, 43.1 3fg%, 78.7 FT%
Film: Click Here
Eligibility: 1 year of eligibility remaining
Writeup: Brown-Jones displays all the qualities of a prototypical Musselman hybrid forward — he can stretch the floor, defend multiple positions, defend the rim, run in transition and score in multiple ways offensively.
Perhaps one of the best aspects of his game is his ability to be the screener in pick and pop actions. He sets solid screens that are difficult to get through, and pops out to the perimeter super quick and ready to shoot. With his size, he can also post-up defenders of almost any size and score regularly, and because of his versatility oftentimes creates mismatches.
There are very few holes in Brown-Jones's game, but if one had to nitpick, it could be his lateral quickness. Given his size, it's not a big deal, but could be one if asked to defend multiple positions.
