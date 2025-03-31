Arkansas Basketball Transfer Portal Tracker - 3/31

Now that Arkansas basketball's season is over, head coach John Calipari and his staff are in the process of putting together next year’s roster.

One roster spot has already opened, as freshman guard Casmir Chavis confirmed his intentions to enter the transfer portal Sunday.

HawgBeat has already compiled a roster breakdown, which discusses what holes the Hogs need to fill, as well as how many roster spots they have to do it. This article will focus on which players who are currently in the portal have been contacted by Arkansas’ staff.

There’s a common theme among the players who have been contacted — wings and rebounders. That makes sense, as Arkansas has two incoming five-star guards in Darius Acuff Jr. and Meleek Thomas. Where the Hogs need help is in rebounding and post play, especially with center Jonas Aidoo set to graduate.

Here’s a breakdown of Arkansas' confirmed portal contacts so far...