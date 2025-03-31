Arkansas big man Zvonimir Ivisic to enter transfer portal

He scored a season-high 27 points against Alabama on Feb. 8 and racked up 25 points just one game later against LSU on Feb. 12. Despite only scoring two total points during the Razorbacks' NCAA Tournament run, Ivisic still managed 16 double-digit games in 2024-25.

2023-24 (Fr. at Kentucky): Missed the first 16 games before becoming eligible on Jan. 20, 2024 … Made his debut for the Wildcats against Georgia … For the season, he appeared in 15 games … Averaged 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game … Connected on 57.7% from the field, 37.5% from 3-point range and 77.3% from the charity stripe … Had four double-figure scoring efforts … Led UK in rebounding three times and blocks in seven games … Tallied four games with three or more rejections … Had best game of the season vs. No. 13 Alabama, scoring a season-high 18 points on a season-best seven made field goals … Also led the team with a season-high four rejections in 20 minutes against the Tide … Pulled down a season-high nine boards while going a season-best 6-of-7 at the free throw line vs. Arkansas, also adding 12 points and two blocks … Scored seven points and blocked three shots vs. Texas A&M in the SEC Tournament … Played a season-high in minutes for the second straight game with 21 minutes of action at Mississippi State while registering a team-high three blocks … Scored 11 points in 12 minutes, adding a team-high seven boards, in a road win at Vanderbilt … Led the team in blocks in each of his first two games played … Made collegiate debut vs. Georgia, scoring 13 points in 16 minutes … He drained a trio of 3-pointers, while also leading the team with three blocks and tied for the team lead with five rebounds.

Prior to College: Averaged 11.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 blocks per game in the FIBA U20 European Championship for his home country of Croatia … Also shot 34% from 3-point range and averaged nearly 20 minutes a game … For two seasons, he suited up for SC Derby in Montenegro … Averaged 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the Adriatic League … During the playoffs, he produced his best outing with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks against European League side Partizan.

Personal: Born Aug. 9 … Parents are Mladenko and Marina Ivišić … Has three siblings, Nikola, Jelena and Tomislav … His twin (younger by four minutes) brother, Tomislav, is his life’s greatest influence.