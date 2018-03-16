No. 7 Arkansas had a lackluster start and a finish that was almost as bad as the Hogs fell to No. 10 Butler in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday afternoon in Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit, 79-62.



The Razorbacks trailed 21-2 with 13:44 to play in the first half before clawing back with a 27-6 burst to take a 29-27 lead with 4:55 to play. It was Arkansas’ only lead of the game. Butler took a 36-31 advantage into halftime and outscored the Hogs 17-9 the first 7 minutes and 31 seconds of the second half to take a 53-40 lead with 12:29 to play in the game.

Arkansas cut Butler’s lead to 5 points, 56-51, on a driving layup by Jaylen Barford with 8:07 to play in the game, but that is as close as Arkansas would get the rest of the day. The Bulldogs slowly extended their lead and outscored the Razorbacks 23-11 the rest of the way.

Led by 27 points and 7 rebounds from Kelan Martin and 24 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists from Kamar Baldwin, Butler connected on 29 of 54 field goal attempts (49.2 percent), 11 of 25 3-point attempts (44 percent) and 10 of 12 attempts from the free throw line (83.3 percent). The Bulldogs dominated Arkansas on the glass 40-24.

The only major area Arkansas won was forced turnovers with a 14-7 advantage. With 15 points from Barford, 12 from Daryl Macon and 7 points and 4 rebounds from Daniel Gafford, Arkansas was just 20 of 56 shooting (35.7 percent), 4 of 18 from deep (22.2 percent) and 18 of 23 from the free throw line (78.3 percent). It was the final game for six Razorback seniors (not including the dismissed Dustin Thomas).