WHO: No. 5 Arkansas (13-4) vs. No. 4 Kentucky (14-3)

WHERE: Baum Stadium, Fayetteville (Ark.)

WHEN: Friday 6:30 pm (CST), Saturday 2:00 pm (CST), Sunday 1:00 pm (CST)

TV: SEC Network+

Two SEC juggernauts will collide this weekend as Kentucky visits Fayetteville to open up conference play in a three-game weekend series. According to a press release from the university, this is the first top-5 matchup for Arkansas since playing No. 1 Arizona State in 2009.

The Razorbacks (13-4) are walking into their biggest test of the season so far, but bring in momentum from a midweek sweep of the Texas Longhorns earlier this week. Arkansas is led at the plate by scorching-hot freshman Casey Martin who’s batting a team-best .417 with 6 home runs and 20 RBIs. The pitching staff has a combined ERA of 2.44 with 145 strikeouts and only 54 walks.

The Wildcats (14-3) are on a major roll, winning 10 of their last 12 games. This past weekend, they took two of three from previously third-ranked Texas Tech, scoring 21 runs in the two victories. Kentucky’s three losses were by a combined 5 runs. They recently lost starting pitcher, Zack Thompson, for the series.

In game one on Friday, Arkansas will start ace Blaine Knight (3-0, 0.78 ERA) against Kentucky’s Sean Hjelle (4-0, 1.35 ERA). The Hogs are expected to send out Isaiah Campbell (1-2, 2.00 ERA) on Saturday, but the Wildcats’ starter has yet to be announced. Likewise, Arkansas hasn’t named a Sunday starter to face RHP Justin Lewis (3-1, 4.07 ERA) in the finale.

Here are three things to know about the highly-ranked Wildcats:

Kentucky’s Friday starter is an absolute stud.

Sean Hjelle entered the season as the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Year and he’s done nothing but build of last season’s success. Hjelle is undefeated so far at 4-0, putting him in first place in the SEC in victories. He’s recorded 24 strikeouts and only 4 walks all season. Hjelle also has a top-10 ERA at 1.35, but his stats aren’t the only numbers that are eye-popping. The junior righty stands at a whopping 6-11. Arkansas will have its hands full with the 2018 Preseason All- American.

The Wildcats have more home runs than Arkansas.

For the first time this season, the Razorbacks may have met their match in the power department. While Arkansas’ 26 home runs are impressive, Kentucky’s 30 homers are even more so. Senior Luke Heyer and sophomore TJ Collett have 8 dingers apiece, two more than the Hogs’ leader Casey Martin. Their top three hitters each have more than 20 RBIs and have combined for an incredible 69 RBIs. Conversely, Martin is the only Razorback with 20+ RBIs.



The current SEC Player of the Week is on UK’s roster.

Senior catcher/first baseman Troy Squires received conference Player of the Week honors after his showing against Texas Tech. He hit .571 with 2 home runs and 11 RBIs. Squires also scored 6 runs and had 5 doubles. On the year, he’s batting .373 with 22 RBIs and has drawn more walks than strikeouts. Squires is a quality defender as well both behind the plate and protecting the bag.

