After spending two seasons in Fayetteville with the Arkansas Razorbacks, senior defensive back Dwight "Nudie" McGlothern announced he will enter his name in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In 2023, McGlothern totaled 20 tackles, three tackles for loss, six defended passes and three interceptions.

McGlothern officially accepted an invite to play in the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 1 at the Force Center in Frisco, Texas, for his efforts in 2023.

The Texas native played in just nine games this season and started in six. Injuries hurt his second season in Fayetteville, which he entered as a preseason second team All-SEC selection.

A former LSU Tiger, McGlothern finished the season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 90.8 — the third highest of any cornerback in the country and the best in the SEC this season.

Here's more on McGlothern, via his Arkansas Athletics bio...

2023 Bronko Nagurski Watch List

2023 Preseason First-Team All-SEC (Athlon, Coaches)

2023 Preseason Second-Team All-SEC (Media, Phil Steele)

2022 Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches)

2022 Third-Team All-SEC (PFF)

2022 (JUNIOR): Made an immediate impact in his first season at Arkansas, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors from the league’s coaches and third-team recognition from Pro Football Focus after leading the team and ranking second in the league with four interceptions … Posted a career year with highs in tackles (52), interceptions (4), forced fumbles (2), fumbles recovered (1) and passes defended (10) … Started all 13 games in the Arkansas secondary at cornerback … Started his Razorback career with a bang, picking off a pass to go with four tackles in the season-opening win over Cincinnati (Sept. 3) … Made it two in a row with an interception vs. South Carolina (Sept. 10), recording four tackles in the win … Logged one stop vs. Missouri State (Sept. 17) and two vs. Texas A&M (Sept. 24) … Intercepted his third pass in the team’s first five games, picking off Alabama QB Bryce Young in the red zone vs. Crimson Tide (Oct. 1) … Recorded three tackles and broke one pass at Mississippi State (Oct. 8) … Forced a fumble and made five stops in win at BYU (Oct. 15) … Broke up a pass and made seven tackles at Auburn (Oct. 29) … Posted three tackles vs. Liberty (Nov. 5) and a pair of stops vs. his former team LSU (Nov. 12) … Made eight stops in win over Ole Miss (Nov. 19) to go with a forced fumble and fumble recovery … Broke up a pair of passes and recorded two tackles at Missouri (Nov. 25) … Set a career-high with 10 tackles in AutoZone Liberty Bowl victory over Kansas (Dec. 28), picking off his fourth pass of the season in the win.

At LSU

2021 (SOPHOMORE): Played in 10 games with six starts, registering 32 tackles, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, one interception and a touchdown … Made first collegiate start and finished with two solo tackles, including one tackle for loss against Central Michigan (Sept. 18) … Accumulated five tackles against Mississippi State (Sept. 25) … Finished with five unassisted stops, including one for loss, against Auburn (Oct. 2) … Contributed one tackle and broke up a pass against Kentucky (Oct. 9) … Picked off one pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown while also registering four solo tackles and three pass breakups against Florida (Oct. 16) … Charted two tackles against Ole Miss (Oct. 23) … Led the Tigers with a career-high eight tackles, including two for loss against Alabama (Nov. 6) … Logged three tackles and broke up a pass against Arkansas (Nov. 13) … Carded two tackles against Texas A&M (Nov. 27).

2020 (FRESHMAN): Played in seven games with no starts … Came on strong at the end of the year, seeing significant action in wins over Florida and Ole Miss … Had career-best four tackles and a pass breakup in win over Florida … Followed that with a pair of tackles and a pass breakup in win over Ole Miss … Had three tackles in win over Arkansas.

HIGH SCHOOL: One of the nation’s top prep prospects for the Class of 2020 … Ranked No. 19 in the 247Sports Composite Rankings and listed as a Top 300 overall prospect … As a senior at Klein Oak, was a two-way standout … Recorded four interceptions on the defensive side of the ball and caught 66 passes for 1,307 yards and 18 touchdowns on offense … Totaled 15 interceptions during his prep career … On offense, capped his career with 2,593 receiving yards and 34 touchdowns … Competed in the 2020 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, where he recorded two interceptions.