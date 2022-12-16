Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said Friday that the Razorbacks are closing in on a new hire at the defensive coordinator spot.

The position opened up after former defensive coordinator Barry Odom left for the head coach gig at UNLV last Tuesday.

Pittman said he doesn't know exactly what he will do as far as making an announcement for the new hire.

"I think I'm weighing our program and possibilities of hurting our recruiting versus hurting some other university's recruiting," Pittman said. "It is so close to signing day. So, I'm closing in on that. I just don't know when I'm comfortable making a decision as far as when to announce that. Again, I'm weighing a lot of things for our university and our player first and foremost, and others as well."

On top of having to keep up with high school recruits, Pittman and his staff have been trying to recruit the transfer portal and the players currently on their team.

He's already replaced one coaching spot with former Stanford tight ends coach Morgan Turner filling the same role in Fayetteville after Dowell Loggains left for the offensive coordinator spot at South Carolina.

Now, Pittman is still trying to figure out the defensive coordinator spot. He said that he's searching for a guy that can recruit, among other things.

"I’m looking for some aggressiveness out of that coordinator," Pittman said. "But I think I said recruiting, coaching, those two things are big. And then what kind of person is he. Will he be able to go get players and will he be able to keep them. And you’re not going to be able to keep all of them. I get that. I don’t believe any school is keeping all of them. But that’s what I’m looking for and I think I’ve found it in two or three guys."

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports reported Friday that Tulane defensive coordinator Chris Hampton is a name to watch for.