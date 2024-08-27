PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Arkansas closing practices for ‘critical’ 2024 season

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason
Entering a pivotal fifth season as the head coach at Arkansas, Sam Pittman explained to reporters Monday his reasoning for closing practice viewings to the media during the 2024 season.

The Razorbacks closed practices down the stretch last season, beginning in late October after the firing of offensive coordinator Dan Enos and running through the remainder of the regular season. In the spring, though, the Hogs were basically an open book with plenty of access for media members and Saturday practices open to the public.

VIDEO: Sam Pittman Monday press conference - UAPB week

While the Razorbacks did open 14 fall camp practices to reporters, they will be keeping things private for the remainder of the season. In past years during Pittman’s tenure, reporters have been allowed to view a short portion of both Monday and Tuesday practices.

Pittman was asked during Monday’s press conference what the reasoning was behind closing practice to the media.

ALSO READ: What Sam Pittman said about UAPB

“Well, guys, it's a really critical year for us,” Pittman said. “I mean, it is. It's a big year for us and I just wanted to keep as much as we could, everything in-house. A lot of times in all honesty, a lot of times from our observing practice, there's some information that I don't want out, that gets out. It's just a big year and that's no negative towards anybody. It's just human nature. 'So-and-so is not starting today.' 'They moved this guy to this.'

“I’m not saying you can’t find that out anyway because we can call people, right? It’s a big year for us and we just wanted to keep everything in house as much as we possibly could. Now, we also understand that you have a job to do and that media is part of our family. Sometimes we like it, sometimes we don't, but you are a part of Hog and a part of our family. We understand that too.

“We’re trying to find as good of a togetherness as we possibly can have. To be honest with you, I’d like to see where it goes and then we’ll decide in the future. We do not want to shut you out of what is going on. There were just too many things I felt like going on that people knew about our program that I didn’t necessarily want them to.”

RELATED: Arkansas' official depth chart for UAPB game

It’s understandable that Pittman and his staff want to avoid any and all unnecessary distractions following a 4-8 campaign in 2023. The Head Hog alluded to situations about some players starting one day and others not — which is a result of reporters writing what they see on the practice field, even if it might not be an accurate representation of who the team would really start in a game. Practice is meant for finding those things out.

While any reporting from practices likely had no true result on the outcome of games a year ago — or any year during Pittman’s tenure, for that matter — it’s reasonable to do like most other SEC teams and just make it a closed setting.

Arkansas will open its season Thursday against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Golden Lions is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

