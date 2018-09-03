OFFENSE

"We’re playing against a football team in Colorado State that I can tell you this: We’re going to get their absolute best. Don’t let the record fool you. These guys have lost and played some really good football teams. Colorado is a very sound football team, is an explosive offensive football team as I’ve seen in a while. Coach Bobo is familiar with our conference, being in this conference. He understands what this is about. But this is not a group that we’re going to take lightly by no stretch of the imagination. We’re playing against the 13th best passing attack in the nation. They’re averaging 44 attempts per game. It’s not by accident. Coach Bobo has coached some phenomenal quarterbacks. These guys have two phenomenal WRs. Williams, the transfer from Tennessee and Johnson. Both of these guys already have 200-plus receiving yards. They’re very electric. We’ll have our work cut out for us there."