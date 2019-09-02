Check out results and key stats from Arkansas's 2020 commits on HawgBeat every Monday during the season. Planning to watch a commit's game? Use our comprehensive season schedule.

OFFENSE

No commit had a more impressive first week of action than the Head Hog's son Chandler Morris. After trailing early, Morris led his team to victory with 474 yards passing, five passing touchdowns, 180 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. His yardage topping 600 broke a Highland Park record. The 5A Scots took the season-opening dub against 6A Rockwall 66-59. Morris finished the night with 23 completions on 47 attempts with two picks and six touchdowns. Morris's performance earned him the Dallas Morning News's Offensive MVP of the week.

Despite eventually falling to Texas powerhouse Katy High School, Arkansas running back commit John Gentry got things off to a hot start for North Shore with a 81-yard catch and run for a touchdown. He finished with three more carries and 102 total yards. Katy came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to win it 24-21.

Westlake crushed Belton on Friday night 48-0 and Arkansas wide receiver commit Mason Mangum accounted for seven catches, 103 yds and one touchdown. Mangum will travel from Austin to Houston to face a formidable Cy-Ranch squad this week.