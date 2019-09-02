Arkansas Commits Under Friday Night Lights: Sept. 2, 2019
Check out results and key stats from Arkansas's 2020 commits on HawgBeat every Monday during the season.
Planning to watch a commit's game? Use our comprehensive season schedule.
OFFENSE
No commit had a more impressive first week of action than the Head Hog's son Chandler Morris. After trailing early, Morris led his team to victory with 474 yards passing, five passing touchdowns, 180 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. His yardage topping 600 broke a Highland Park record. The 5A Scots took the season-opening dub against 6A Rockwall 66-59. Morris finished the night with 23 completions on 47 attempts with two picks and six touchdowns.
Morris's performance earned him the Dallas Morning News's Offensive MVP of the week.
Despite eventually falling to Texas powerhouse Katy High School, Arkansas running back commit John Gentry got things off to a hot start for North Shore with a 81-yard catch and run for a touchdown. He finished with three more carries and 102 total yards.
Katy came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to win it 24-21.
John Gentry’s got burners, y’all. Sheesh. 👀🔥#wps pic.twitter.com/EcCsr2NNQ5— Tyler Davis (@TylerDavis93) August 30, 2019
Westlake crushed Belton on Friday night 48-0 and Arkansas wide receiver commit Mason Mangum accounted for seven catches, 103 yds and one touchdown. Mangum will travel from Austin to Houston to face a formidable Cy-Ranch squad this week.
Savion Williams and the Marshall Mavericks went up against Jeff Traylor's brother and the Tyler Lee Red Raiders on Friday night the Lee just edged Marshall 27-20. Despite getting double coverage most of the night, Williams was still able to nab at least five catches and a touchdown.
(touchdown is the last play of the highlights, 1:32)
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news