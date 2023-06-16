Rivals four-star and former Kansas commit Chris Johnson was officially released from his National Letter of Intent today, according to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Johnson, the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2023 class on Rivals, requested his release from Kansas on June 3rd.

Arkansas has one remaining scholarship open for the 2023-24 roster, and the Razorbacks have been in contact with the 6-foot-6 wing out of Montverde Academy — the same program that former Hog standout and 2021 first round draft pick Moses Moody played for. More roster movement could happen in the coming weeks, as well.

Other schools reportedly involved in Johnson's recruitment are Texas, Oklahoma, Miami, UCLA and others.

A source told HawgBeat that a decision for Johnson could come within a week.