Advertisement
Published Mar 14, 2025
WATCH: Dave Van Horn postgame - Ole Miss 10, Arkansas 6
circle avatar
Mason Choate  •  HawgBeat
Publisher
Twitter
@ChoateMason

Arkansas baseball head coach Dave Van Horn postgame press conference after the 10-6 loss to No. 13 Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Visit our homepage for more coverage of the Diamond Hogs.

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Advertisement
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**