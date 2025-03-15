How to Watch, BetSaracen Odds: Arkansas at Ole Miss

The No. 3 Arkansas Razorbacks (16-2, 0-1 SEC) and the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels (15-2, 1-0 SEC) are set to play Game 2 of their SEC Opening Weekend series Saturday at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Arkansas and Ole Miss will face off at 6 p.m. CT, later than the original 1:30 p.m. CT start time that was pushed back due to inclement weather.

Led by designated hitter Kuhio Aloy's three-hit day, along with outfielder Charles Davalan's and first baseman Rocco Peppi's two-hit performances, the Diamond Hogs saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end Friday when Ole Miss defeated the Razorbacks, 10-6.

Starting Arkansas left-handed pitcher Zach Root racked up 10 hits, seven earned runs, two walks and three strikeouts in three innings pitched, while the bullpen combined for five innings, four hits, two walks and three punchouts.

Right-handed pitcher Gabe Gackle will take the mound to start Saturday's game, which is the first time out of the ace role for the sophomore. He has a tough task ahead of him, as the Rebels totaled 14 hits, six doubles and two homers against the Hogs in Game 1.

The last time Arkansas lost its SEC opener was in 2021, when the Hogs were defeated by the Alabama Crimson Tide, 16-1, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

