Arkansas already has one 7-foot-3 big man (Connor Vanover) waiting in the wings to play next season and now, the Hogs have contacted another in the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman reported the Razorbacks reached out to Loyola Marymount junior Mattias Markusson who will have one year to play as a graduate transfer in 2020-21.

Markusson entered the portal on March 10 and has received plenty of interest so far. His mother past away last year and he opted to redshirt the 2019-20 season, which would have been his senior season.

The Sweden native played every single game for the Lions in the 2018-19 season and averaged 10.2 points per game, a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game, .9 blocks per game and shot 58.6% from the field. Markusson also has a very high free throw percentage at 71% on his career.

Unlike Vanover, Markusson isn't a shooter from deep. He's only attempted six three-point shots in three seasons, making one. Markusson is also much more sturdy than Vanover who weighed in at just 230 this season. The big man from Sweden weighs 261.