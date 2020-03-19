Arkansas contacts 7-foot-3 big man transfer Mattias Markusson
Arkansas already has one 7-foot-3 big man (Connor Vanover) waiting in the wings to play next season and now, the Hogs have contacted another in the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman reported the Razorbacks reached out to Loyola Marymount junior Mattias Markusson who will have one year to play as a graduate transfer in 2020-21.
Markusson entered the portal on March 10 and has received plenty of interest so far. His mother past away last year and he opted to redshirt the 2019-20 season, which would have been his senior season.
The Sweden native played every single game for the Lions in the 2018-19 season and averaged 10.2 points per game, a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game, .9 blocks per game and shot 58.6% from the field. Markusson also has a very high free throw percentage at 71% on his career.
Unlike Vanover, Markusson isn't a shooter from deep. He's only attempted six three-point shots in three seasons, making one. Markusson is also much more sturdy than Vanover who weighed in at just 230 this season. The big man from Sweden weighs 261.
Mattias Markusson (10.2 ppg, 6.3 rpg), a 7-foot-3, 270-pound grad transfer leaving LMU, said he is hearing from :— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2020
Southern Miss
Georgia Tech
Wake Forest
Minnesota
Ohio state
San Diego State
Arizona State
Washington State
Arkansas
Arkansas has now contacted at least 13 transfer prospects in the portal, per reports, but the real number is undoubtedly higher. Eric Musselman is known for exploring every option.
Arkansas doesn't currently have room to take a transfer but three of the 2020 commits have yet to sign. The signing period begins April 15 but it may be pushed further back since many recruits around the nation can't take crucial official visits during the COVID-19 induced dead period.
Natural attrition is expected to occur but no Razorbacks have entered the portal yet. Isaiah Joe is still on several draft boards and many are wondering whether Mason Jones will return next year after winning SEC Player of the Year.