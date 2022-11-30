Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis is back with the Razorback basketball team after stepping away for Monday's game against Troy.

Davis made a statement via Arkansas Communications on Wednesday.

“I am excited to be back with my teammates and coaches," Davis said. "I want to thank my family, our fans, the Razorback basketball program and especially Coach Muss for the support shown to me this last week. I look forward to continuing my development as a leader and basketball player as this team focuses on our goals for this season.”

The news comes after Davis stepped away from the team at some point within the past week. He did not play the entire second half of last Wednesday's game against San Diego State at the Maui Invitational, and he was not with the team for Monday's win over Troy.

Davis was in a practice photo posted by the team earlier Wednesday.