FAYETTEVILLE - On a day that the Arkansas offense was expected to perform at a high level, it was the defense that led the way for the in a 28-6 win over Kent State on Saturday.. The new-look unit under first-year defensive coordinator Travis Williams got the scoring started off first for the Hogs when South Florida transfer linebacker Antonio Grier returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown on the first snap of his Arkansas career despite still not being 100% healthy, according to head coach Sam Pittman. “Pretty good way to start isn't it?” Pittman said. “But we needed him to play with Pooh (Paul Jr.) being out, too, in the first half. So, I think Grier will end up being better against the run and things of that nature, but right now we're still trying to figure out who that other guy besides Jaheim Thomas is.” “Pooh has been hurt. He didn't scrimmage in either one of the scrimmages, then he misses a half here, we think that he could be that guy, but we'll have to look at the tape and figure out between him and Grier.”

Grier wasn’t the only linebacker to have an excellent performance against Kent State. Cincinnati transfer Jaheim Thomas again led the Hogs’ defense in tackles after doing so against Western Carolina in Week 1 with eight. This time, he finished the contest with 12 total tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. “Physical defense," Thomas said. "They talk to us, they pride us, that’s what we try and pride ourselves on. Just being dominant." Another player who had a standout performance was defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat, who totaled three tackles, two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks against the Golden Flashes. "Definitely a great step," Jeffcoat said. "Coach gave us — tried to be on us about the pass rush. We took heed of that. And just grind and take it one day at a time. We’re coming along for sure." Although it didn’t come from the pass rush, one of the biggest defensive plays came in the fourth quarter on the goal line, when the Razorback front seven kept Kent State out of the end zone on fourth down from the 1-yard line. Defensive end Landon Jackson led a swarm of defenders who tackled the Kent State ball carrier four yards behind the line of scrimmage. Though the play didn’t matter in the end result, seeing the defense stand tall in that situation is a good sign for the rest of the year. “We were just excited, man,” Thomas said. “We had to make a play, it was fourth and one, we didn’t want them in the endzone, we didn’t want them to score, so just being down there, being able to play our physical brand of football. (We) just stayed motivated, stayed ready for it, we had to make a play.”

