Arkansas and head coach John Calipari are part of 2025 five-star Darius Acuff's final four schools, he announced Friday. The nation's No. 9 overall player and No. 4 point guard in the 2025 class, Acuff is also considering UConn, Kansas and Michigan.

Acuff visited Arkansas on May 10 to get a new look at Calipari in Fayetteville after Acuff decided to no longer consider Kentucky, where Calipari spent the last 15 seasons.

“I’ve never been there but I know it’s a great school," Acuff told Rivals before the trip. "I’m looking forward to getting there. Cal says it’s a great place and that he’s the same old Cal just at a new school. He told me it’s the same mission.”

A 6-foot-2, 170-pound native of Detroit, Acuff is a star at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He's also part of the 2024 USA Men's U18 National Team.

"A volume-scoring guard capable of making difficult shots look easy and absolutely taking over games from a scoring standpoint, Darius Acuff is as exciting as prospects come," Rivals' Rob Cassidy wrote Monday. "The Detroit native continues to make small strides when it comes to his shot selection, which still needs refining, but he is already one of the most reliable and explosive scorers in the country. Acuff is a shot-hunter that creates for himself off the bounce and has become a better passer in recent months."

Acuff earned a gold medal with the 2024 USA Men's U18 National Team at the FIBA U18 AmeriCup on June 9. He started all six games and collected MVP and All-Star Five honors after averaging a team-high 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. Acuff had 26 points (11-18 FG), 6 rebounds and 9 assists in the Final against Argentina, which the USA won, 110-70.