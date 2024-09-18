Arkansas football availability report - Auburn week

The first availability report for Arkansas football's (2-1, 0-0 SEC) Week 4 matchup against the Auburn Tigers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) was released by the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday evening. Introduced over the offseason, availability reports will be updated daily ahead of Arkansas' SEC-opener Saturday. The final update will be provided 90 minutes before kickoff. Availability reports will only be issued for conference games, which is why none were supplied for the first three weeks of the season for the Hogs. RELATED: Sam Pittman previews Auburn game on SEC Teleconference According to the SEC, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "probable", "doubtful" or "out" for their next game. For additional clarity on game day, student-athletes will be designated as "available", "game time decision" or "out." Below is the first availability report update of the week ahead of Arkansas' game against Auburn, which will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama:

Note: This list will be updated in the days leading to kickoff.

Cornerback Jaylon Braxton - Out

Earlier this week, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman provided health updates on a number of Razorbacks. One of those was starting sophomore cornerback Jaylon Braxton, who had been dealing with tendonitis and a bone bruise, according to Pittman. Surprisingly, the 6-foot-0, 190-pound Texas native is listed as "out" for Saturday's matchup against Auburn after sitting out the UAB game last week. The 2023 All-SEC Freshman has defended two passes through two games and sports a 56.0 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

Safety Hudson Clark - Out

After suffering a back injury against Oklahoma State that relegated him to limited action on the special teams unit against the Cowboys, defensive back Hudson Clark did not see the field versus the Blazers. Pittman said Monday that the redshirt senior was doubtful heading into the Auburn game, but he is listed as "out" on the first availability report of the week. In games against UAPB and Oklahoma State, Clark has one defended pass and a 72.9 defensive PFF grade. Pittman commented on the lack of depth in the secondary and especially at nickel back with Clark hurt and starter Doneiko Slaughter struggling. "We believe in Tevis Metcalf," Pittman said. "We believe that he can (play nickel). We obviously have a plan with Larry (Worth), like you said. If we get much past that, we can move (TJ) Metcalf around a little bit, even though he's starting for us, and move Doneiko Slaughter around if we have to, at that point. We're a little thin back there, but that would be where we would go right now with certainly Larry and then Tevis."

Left Guard Patrick Kutas - Out

This is the least shocking development on the availability report, as left guard Patrick Kutas has yet to debut during the 2024-25 season due to a back injury suffered early in fall camp. The junior received an MRI scan for his back Aug. 30, and was taken off the Razorbacks' official depth chart for the first time earlier this week. His "out" status paves the way for E'Marion Harris to continue receiving more paying time. "(E'Marion) got the opportunity, and he took full advantage of it," left tackle Fernando Carmona Jr. said Tuesday. "And I think that just kind of shows his practice habits, and he's always been ready. And he knew that he was going to be that next man up. "So, he came in and I think he did an excellent job making the calls and just kind of his confidence. He never was up and down. He was very level-headed, and he was ready for the opportunity. So, I was really happy to see that."

Safety Miguel Mitchell - Out

One of the last remaining question marks on the roster, former Florida safety transfer Miguel Mitchell hasn't suited up for Arkansas yet this season and answers around his situation remain unclear. He's still listed as "out" for the Hogs heading into SEC play. Last season with the Gators, Mitchell played in 11 games (eight starts) and racked up 37 total tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception.

Center Addison Nichols - Probable

During his weekly SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning, Pittman said starting center Addison Nichols would probably be listed as "probable" on the availability report, which came to fruition. Against the Blazers, Nichols only registered three snaps before exiting with an ankle injury. Following the game, Pittman revealed that the injury was a previously-known issue in practice leading into UAB. "He looked better yesterday than he ever has over the past week and a half at practice," Pittman said Wednesday. "So I would say that he would be probable, right now." Through three games, Nichols has played 145 snaps and accumulated a 66.9 PFF offensive grade.

Others:

~ Tight end Andreas Paaske - Out ~ Wide receiver Khafre Brown - Out ~ Wide receiver Dazmin James - Questionable ~ Defensive end Nico Davillier - Probable ~ Defensive end Anton Juncaj - Probable ~ Defensive back Jayden Johnson - Probable ~ Running back Ja'Quinden Jackson - Probable

