FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's game against the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC), which will be played in Fayetteville and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a 39-36 overtime win over Florida last week, the Razorbacks made just one change to this week's depth chart.

Due to an upper extremity injury to tight end Ty Washington, super senior Nathan Bax is now listed as the first team tight end. Washington's injury will likely hold him out for the rest of the year, head coach Sam Pittman said after the Florida game.

Washington suffered the injury on the first drive of the game at Florida, similar to the same fate of freshman phenom Luke Hasz, who suffered a broken clavicle on the first drive of the Texas A&M game on Sept. 30.

Behind Bax is North Texas transfer Var'keyes Gumms as the backup, and Louisville transfer Francis Sherman is listed as the first team tight end.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set for an 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.