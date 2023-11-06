Arkansas football official depth chart for Auburn game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's game against the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC), which will be played in Fayetteville and it will be televised on the SEC Network.
Following a 39-36 overtime win over Florida last week, the Razorbacks made just one change to this week's depth chart.
Due to an upper extremity injury to tight end Ty Washington, super senior Nathan Bax is now listed as the first team tight end. Washington's injury will likely hold him out for the rest of the year, head coach Sam Pittman said after the Florida game.
Washington suffered the injury on the first drive of the game at Florida, similar to the same fate of freshman phenom Luke Hasz, who suffered a broken clavicle on the first drive of the Texas A&M game on Sept. 30.
Behind Bax is North Texas transfer Var'keyes Gumms as the backup, and Louisville transfer Francis Sherman is listed as the first team tight end.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set for an 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion OR Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Nathan Bax
|
Var'keyes Gumms
|
Francis Sherman
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Davion Dozier
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens
|
WR
|
Tyrone Broden OR Jaedon Wilson
|
Dazmin James
|
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Cameron Ball
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence
|
|
LB
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
Jordan Crook
|
|
NB
|
Hudson Clark
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Lorando Johnson
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
S
|
Jayden Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens