Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Arkansas football official depth chart for Auburn game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's game against the Auburn Tigers (5-4, 2-4 SEC), which will be played in Fayetteville and it will be televised on the SEC Network.

Following a 39-36 overtime win over Florida last week, the Razorbacks made just one change to this week's depth chart.

Due to an upper extremity injury to tight end Ty Washington, super senior Nathan Bax is now listed as the first team tight end. Washington's injury will likely hold him out for the rest of the year, head coach Sam Pittman said after the Florida game.

Washington suffered the injury on the first drive of the game at Florida, similar to the same fate of freshman phenom Luke Hasz, who suffered a broken clavicle on the first drive of the Texas A&M game on Sept. 30.

Behind Bax is North Texas transfer Var'keyes Gumms as the backup, and Louisville transfer Francis Sherman is listed as the first team tight end.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Auburn, which is set for an 3:00 p.m. CT kickoff at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion OR Dominique Johnson

TE

Nathan Bax

Var'keyes Gumms

Francis Sherman

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Davion Dozier


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

WR

Tyrone Broden OR Jaedon Wilson

Dazmin James


LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Cameron Ball

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Anthony Booker Jr.


DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence


LB

Jaheim Thomas

Jordan Crook


NB

Hudson Clark

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Lorando Johnson

Dwight McGlothern

Kee'yon Stewart

S

Jayden Johnson

TJ Metcalf


S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Jaheim Singletary

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

Official Week 11 Depth Chart

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement