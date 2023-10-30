Advertisement
Arkansas football official depth chart for Florida game

Mason Choate • HawgBeat
Publisher
@ChoateMason

FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's game against the Florida Gators (5-3, 2-3 SEC), which will be played in Gainesville, Florida, and it will be televised on ESPN2.

Arkansas is fresh off a bye week, which allowed the Razorbacks some time to introduce whatever changes interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton will make in the wake of the firing of former offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Guiton has taken over play calling duties and quarterback coach duties, while Derek Kief has stepped in as interim receivers coach.

Following a week of rest, the Razorbacks didn't make any changes to this week's depth chart prior to their final road game of the season.

Junior running back Rocket Sanders remains the starter, despite him still rehabbing a knee injury in Dallas as of last week. There has been no official update on Sanders' status for the Florida game, but he was in attendance for Arkansas basketball's exhibition win over Purdue on Saturday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Florida, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.

Offensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

QB

KJ Jefferson

Jacolby Criswell


RB

Raheim Sanders

AJ Green

Rashod Dubinion OR Dominique Johnson

TE

Ty Washington

Francis Sherman

Nathan Bax OR Var'Keyes Gumms

WR

Andrew Armstrong

Davion Dozier


WR

Isaac TeSlaa

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

WR

Tyrone Broden OR Jaedon Wilson

Dazmin James


LT

Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel


LG

Brady Latham

Josh Street


C

Beaux Limmer

Amaury Wiggins

RG

Joshua Braun

Ty'Kieast Crawford


RT

Patrick Kutas

E'Marion Harris
Defensive Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

DE

Landon Jackson

John Morgan III

Jashaud Stewart

DT

Cameron Ball

Taurean Carter

Keivie Rose

DT

Eric Gregory

Anthony Booker Jr.


DE

Trajan Jeffcoat

Zach Williams

LB

Chris Paul Jr.

Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence


LB

Jaheim Thomas

Jordan Crook


NB

Hudson Clark

TJ Metcalf

Jaylen Lewis

CB

Lorando Johnson

Dwight McGlothern

Kee'yon Stewart

S

Jayden Johnson

TJ Metcalf


S

Alfahiym Walcott

Malik Chavis

CB

Jaylon Braxton

Jaheim Singletary

LaDarrius Bishop
Special Teams Depth Chart
Position First Team Second Team Other

K

Cam Little

Blake Ford

KO

Cam Little

Blake Ford


P

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

H

Max Fletcher

Devin Bale

LS

Eli Stein

Ashton Ngo


KR

Isaiah Sategna

AJ Green

PR

Isaiah Sategna

Bryce Stephens

Official Week 10 Depth Chart

