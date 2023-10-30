FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's game against the Florida Gators (5-3, 2-3 SEC), which will be played in Gainesville, Florida, and it will be televised on ESPN2.

Arkansas is fresh off a bye week, which allowed the Razorbacks some time to introduce whatever changes interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton will make in the wake of the firing of former offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Guiton has taken over play calling duties and quarterback coach duties, while Derek Kief has stepped in as interim receivers coach.

Following a week of rest, the Razorbacks didn't make any changes to this week's depth chart prior to their final road game of the season.

Junior running back Rocket Sanders remains the starter, despite him still rehabbing a knee injury in Dallas as of last week. There has been no official update on Sanders' status for the Florida game, but he was in attendance for Arkansas basketball's exhibition win over Purdue on Saturday.

Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Florida, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.