Arkansas football official depth chart for Florida game
FAYETTEVILLE — The Arkansas Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) have released the depth chart for Saturday's game against the Florida Gators (5-3, 2-3 SEC), which will be played in Gainesville, Florida, and it will be televised on ESPN2.
Arkansas is fresh off a bye week, which allowed the Razorbacks some time to introduce whatever changes interim offensive coordinator Kenny Guiton will make in the wake of the firing of former offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Guiton has taken over play calling duties and quarterback coach duties, while Derek Kief has stepped in as interim receivers coach.
Following a week of rest, the Razorbacks didn't make any changes to this week's depth chart prior to their final road game of the season.
Junior running back Rocket Sanders remains the starter, despite him still rehabbing a knee injury in Dallas as of last week. There has been no official update on Sanders' status for the Florida game, but he was in attendance for Arkansas basketball's exhibition win over Purdue on Saturday.
Here is the full Arkansas depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against Florida, which is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kickoff at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
QB
|
KJ Jefferson
|
Jacolby Criswell
|
|
RB
|
Raheim Sanders
|
AJ Green
|
Rashod Dubinion OR Dominique Johnson
|
TE
|
Ty Washington
|
Francis Sherman
|
Nathan Bax OR Var'Keyes Gumms
|
WR
|
Andrew Armstrong
|
Davion Dozier
|
|
WR
|
Isaac TeSlaa
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens
|
WR
|
Tyrone Broden OR Jaedon Wilson
|
Dazmin James
|
|
LT
|
Andrew Chamblee OR Devon Manuel
|
|
LG
|
Brady Latham
|
Josh Street
|
|
C
|
Beaux Limmer
|
Amaury Wiggins
|
RG
|
Joshua Braun
|
Ty'Kieast Crawford
|
|
RT
|
Patrick Kutas
|
E'Marion Harris
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
DE
|
Landon Jackson
|
John Morgan III
|
Jashaud Stewart
|
DT
|
Cameron Ball
|
Taurean Carter
|
Keivie Rose
|
DT
|
Eric Gregory
|
Anthony Booker Jr.
|
|
DE
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Zach Williams
|
LB
|
Chris Paul Jr.
|
Antonio Grier OR Brad Spence
|
|
LB
|
Jaheim Thomas
|
Jordan Crook
|
|
NB
|
Hudson Clark
|
TJ Metcalf
|
Jaylen Lewis
|
CB
|
Lorando Johnson
|
Dwight McGlothern
|
Kee'yon Stewart
|
S
|
Jayden Johnson
|
TJ Metcalf
|
|
S
|
Alfahiym Walcott
|
Malik Chavis
|
CB
|
Jaylon Braxton
|
Jaheim Singletary
|
LaDarrius Bishop
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Other
|
K
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
KO
|
Cam Little
|
Blake Ford
|
|
P
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
H
|
Max Fletcher
|
Devin Bale
|
LS
|
Eli Stein
|
Ashton Ngo
|
|
KR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
AJ Green
|
PR
|
Isaiah Sategna
|
Bryce Stephens