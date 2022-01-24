Arkansas Football Recruiting Notebook: Junior Day No. 2 (Jan. 22)

The Razorbacks had another successful round of its Junior Days this weekend, giving the staff an opportunity to get to know some of their top targets from the '23 class and beyond.

Just days after Mansfield (Texas) three-star defensive end Kaleb James announced his commitment to Arkansas, two top-'23 targets followed suit in 5.9-four-star Luke Hasz and 5.5-three-star Everett Roussaw .

The Razorback staff has been on just about as hot a streak as you could imagine of late, and they continued their roll this weekend with a pair of massive commitments in the 2023 class.

Hasz, who was also in town last weekend, comes after a four-month-long commitment to Oklahoma fell apart following Lincoln Riley's departure from the school.

He becomes the third highly-touted tight end to jump aboard Arkansas' 2023 class, likely closing out an impressive first full cycle for Dowell Loggains. With a historic grouping and plenty of touches for everyone anchoring their recruiting pitch, it will be interesting to see whether the Hogs are able to ink all three come early signing day 2022.

As for Roussaw, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker prospect out of Cedar Grove (Ga.) chose Arkansas over Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia Tech, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina and UCF.

Roussaw adds to the growing list of Cedar Grove athletes to follow former head coach and now Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith to Fayetteville.

The pair's commitments vaulted Arkansas to third nationally in Rivals' 2023 team rankings with eight members in the group.