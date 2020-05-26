With seven months to go until the early national signing period for the 2021 class, Arkansas has seven commitments with 253 total offers out. It's a cold period for recruiting right now with the vast majority of offers already out and programs simply waiting for prospects to get cleared to come visit campus, so we figured it's a good time to take a look at Arkansas's recruiting footprint so far for 2021.

For many who don't follow recruiting, 253 offers may sound like a lot when signing just 25 players but the Razorbacks are middle of the pack in the SEC in terms of how many offers they have extended. On one end you have Tennessee with nearly 400 offers out (and almost a full class in May) and on the other end there's Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Texas A&M right around 200. No one in the SEC practices highly selective offering like programs like Clemson or Stanford but the programs in states with more talent can afford to offer a bit less. SEC teams offer in bulk and keep their priorities in order. Some recruits will get an offer and hardly hear from coaches again while others will get daily messages from coaches.

Some may be wondering if there's a difference between Sam Pittman's recruiting and Chad Morris's recruiting and from what we can deduce, there's not much difference in terms of number of offers out. Pittman has already offered more than Morris did in his 2019 class that ranked No.20 in the nation per Rivals but not by a very significant amount.

This is Pittman's first full-cycle recruiting class and it's come at a weird time. It doesn't seem like the COVID-19 response has changed anything in terms of who Arkansas recruits but it might have an impact on who they actually land, with many recruiting experts predicting members of this class to stay (on average) closer to home than they typically would. Arkansas always has to recruit heavily out of state regardless of the national climate but they may find less success this year in states that are further away like Alabama, Georgia, Florida and more. Arkansas's first seven commits all come from in state or bordering states.

Let's dive into the numbers.