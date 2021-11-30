Arkansas freshman DT enters transfer portal

Arkansas defensive tackle Solomon Wright has entered the transfer portal, Rivals has learned.

The Vian, Okla., product is leaving the program after one year and without ever appearing in a game with the Razorbacks. He is the second Arkansas player to enter the portal this month, joining running back Josh Oglesby.

A 5.5 three-star prospect, Wright originally committed to Texas Tech before a surprise flip to Arkansas last summer. He turned down offers from the likes of Iowa State, Missouri, Oklahoma State and others.

He was part of the Razorbacks’ increased efforts in the Sooner State, which is where Sam Pittman is from. Including Wright, they ended up signing six players from Oklahoma in the 2021 class.

His departure, even coming less than a year after he signed, is not particularly surprising. He was buried on the depth chart and was rarely brought up by the coaching staff, while fellow 2021 defensive tackle signee Cameron Ball has been praised throughout the year despite a lack of playing time.

On top of that, Wright was recruited by former defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc. Listed at just 6 feet tall, he does not fit the mold of preferred defensive linemen under current position coach Jermial Ashley.

Although his departure opens up a spot in the Razorbacks’ 85-man limit, the timing of Wright’s decision means his transfer has no impact on their situation for the 2022 class - much like the transfer of Oglesby.

Last month, the NCAA Division I Council approved a one-year waiver that will allow schools to sign up to seven additional players to replace those who leave via the portal. The players that would count toward that overflow limit, though, have to leave the program on or after the last day of the fall semester or Dec. 15 - whichever comes first.

Because they entered the portal in November, the loss of Oglesby and Wright does not give Arkansas extra scholarships to use on traditional signees or transfers in 2022. It will need players to enter the portal on or after Dec. 15 to get those extra scholarships.