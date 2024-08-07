PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03NjRINEtHMUI0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Arkansas freshmen defensive ends making strides in fall camp

Daniel Fair • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@DanFair88
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1hzQVlrSG96Zk9RP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While much of Arkansas' fall camp has focused on the play of older and more experienced defensive linemen, there are two young guns waiting in the wings and preparing for their time to shine on The Hill.

Arkansas freshmen defensive ends Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson both came to Fayetteville as highly-coveted four-star recruits in the class of 2024, and the pair are eager to get to work. Collins joined the Hogs by way of Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock, while Henderson came from Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams told reporters after practice Wednesday both Collins (6-foot-5, 261 pounds) and Henderson (6-foot-2, 261 pounds) are developing well, but it's too early to tell if they'll be able to make a significant impact on the field in 2024.

"It’s still early, you don’t really know," Adams said. "I know they’re getting better daily. I know playing in this conference is tough, so we’re only in practice seven? I lost track of days, but we’re only on practice seven, so still got a long way to go. We’ll see. They’re getting better, though."

RELATED: Landon Jackson blocking out preseason hype in fall camp

Both defensive ends' work ethic and eagerness to stay in the thick of practice is something that has stuck out to their position coach through those first seven practices.

"They're workers, that's the biggest thing that stands out right now," Adams said. "When you get a young kid, a freshman that comes in, a lot of times they want to shy away and jump to the back of the line and let the older guys kind of take over.

"These two kids, man, they jump in front of the line and they get in the middle of the older guys and they're workers. They really work hard and they have a lot of development to come along."

Advertisement

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

Making an impact in the SEC as a true freshman isn't easy. The athletes they go up against are older, stronger and more experienced, so it's normal for freshmen to see the field sparingly their first seasons.

"They've got to get stronger, obviously put on more weight, all that stuff that's got to happen," Adams said. "But the hunger to play the game and learn the system and be in the midst and not be shy being around all the older guys. Nah, they're just one of the guys right now."

Arkansas defensive end Nico Davillier, who is heading into his third season at Arkansas, said he sees a lot of himself in the two young pass rushers.

"Charlie and Kavion, they’re real good players, they’re just young," Davillier said. "I feel like they are like me my freshman year, but they want to get better. They come in everyday trying to perfect their craft, asking me and Landon questions about just the little stuff. I think they’re going to be real good players."

RELATED: Eric Gregory underrated piece of Arkansas defensive line

Senior defensive end Landon Jackson, a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection, echoed Adams' thoughts about Collins and Henderson's work ethic, and said they're leaning on the veteran players to glean more knowledge.

"They’re learning everyday and they’re eager to get better, so I feel like that’s the biggest thing as a freshman," Jackson said. "You’ve got to come in knowing you’ve got to get better. You can’t come in assuming that you’re already the best and you’re going to come in and do this and that.

"Both of them know they’re real talented, but at the same time they’re asking questions, they’re trying to learn everyday and trying to become the best versions of themselves right now."

The Razorbacks will have their first closed scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday in preparation for the season opener against UAPB on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TROUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzMiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Fya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hcmthbnNhcy1mcmVzaG1lbi1kZWZlbnNpdmUtZW5kcy1tYWtp bmctc3RyaWRlcy1pbi1mYWxsLWNhbXAiLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxs JywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwn LAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmFya2Fuc2FzLnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGYXJrYW5zYXMtZnJlc2htZW4tZGVmZW5zaXZlLWVuZHMt bWFraW5nLXN0cmlkZXMtaW4tZmFsbC1jYW1wJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwNzMmY3Y9 Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBj b21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK