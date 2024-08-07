Arkansas freshmen defensive ends making strides in fall camp
While much of Arkansas' fall camp has focused on the play of older and more experienced defensive linemen, there are two young guns waiting in the wings and preparing for their time to shine on The Hill.
Arkansas freshmen defensive ends Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson both came to Fayetteville as highly-coveted four-star recruits in the class of 2024, and the pair are eager to get to work. Collins joined the Hogs by way of Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock, while Henderson came from Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama.
Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams told reporters after practice Wednesday both Collins (6-foot-5, 261 pounds) and Henderson (6-foot-2, 261 pounds) are developing well, but it's too early to tell if they'll be able to make a significant impact on the field in 2024.
"It’s still early, you don’t really know," Adams said. "I know they’re getting better daily. I know playing in this conference is tough, so we’re only in practice seven? I lost track of days, but we’re only on practice seven, so still got a long way to go. We’ll see. They’re getting better, though."
RELATED: Landon Jackson blocking out preseason hype in fall camp
Both defensive ends' work ethic and eagerness to stay in the thick of practice is something that has stuck out to their position coach through those first seven practices.
"They're workers, that's the biggest thing that stands out right now," Adams said. "When you get a young kid, a freshman that comes in, a lot of times they want to shy away and jump to the back of the line and let the older guys kind of take over.
"These two kids, man, they jump in front of the line and they get in the middle of the older guys and they're workers. They really work hard and they have a lot of development to come along."
Making an impact in the SEC as a true freshman isn't easy. The athletes they go up against are older, stronger and more experienced, so it's normal for freshmen to see the field sparingly their first seasons.
"They've got to get stronger, obviously put on more weight, all that stuff that's got to happen," Adams said. "But the hunger to play the game and learn the system and be in the midst and not be shy being around all the older guys. Nah, they're just one of the guys right now."
Arkansas defensive end Nico Davillier, who is heading into his third season at Arkansas, said he sees a lot of himself in the two young pass rushers.
"Charlie and Kavion, they’re real good players, they’re just young," Davillier said. "I feel like they are like me my freshman year, but they want to get better. They come in everyday trying to perfect their craft, asking me and Landon questions about just the little stuff. I think they’re going to be real good players."
RELATED: Eric Gregory underrated piece of Arkansas defensive line
Senior defensive end Landon Jackson, a preseason Second Team All-SEC selection, echoed Adams' thoughts about Collins and Henderson's work ethic, and said they're leaning on the veteran players to glean more knowledge.
"They’re learning everyday and they’re eager to get better, so I feel like that’s the biggest thing as a freshman," Jackson said. "You’ve got to come in knowing you’ve got to get better. You can’t come in assuming that you’re already the best and you’re going to come in and do this and that.
"Both of them know they’re real talented, but at the same time they’re asking questions, they’re trying to learn everyday and trying to become the best versions of themselves right now."
The Razorbacks will have their first closed scrimmage of fall camp on Thursday in preparation for the season opener against UAPB on Aug. 29 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. Stay tuned to HawgBeat for the latest in Arkansas football.