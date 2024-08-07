While much of Arkansas' fall camp has focused on the play of older and more experienced defensive linemen, there are two young guns waiting in the wings and preparing for their time to shine on The Hill.

Arkansas freshmen defensive ends Charlie Collins and Kavion Henderson both came to Fayetteville as highly-coveted four-star recruits in the class of 2024, and the pair are eager to get to work. Collins joined the Hogs by way of Mills University Studies High School in Little Rock, while Henderson came from Leeds High School in Leeds, Alabama.

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams told reporters after practice Wednesday both Collins (6-foot-5, 261 pounds) and Henderson (6-foot-2, 261 pounds) are developing well, but it's too early to tell if they'll be able to make a significant impact on the field in 2024.

"It’s still early, you don’t really know," Adams said. "I know they’re getting better daily. I know playing in this conference is tough, so we’re only in practice seven? I lost track of days, but we’re only on practice seven, so still got a long way to go. We’ll see. They’re getting better, though."

Both defensive ends' work ethic and eagerness to stay in the thick of practice is something that has stuck out to their position coach through those first seven practices.

"They're workers, that's the biggest thing that stands out right now," Adams said. "When you get a young kid, a freshman that comes in, a lot of times they want to shy away and jump to the back of the line and let the older guys kind of take over.

"These two kids, man, they jump in front of the line and they get in the middle of the older guys and they're workers. They really work hard and they have a lot of development to come along."