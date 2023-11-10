Arkansas-Gardner Webb TV details, key players, betting odds
The No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team (1-0) will take on the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs (1-0) on Friday inside Bud Walton Arena. The game is set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. CT and will stream on the SEC Network Plus.
Led by 11th-year head coach Tim Craft, the Bulldogs finished the 2022-23 season with a 15-15 (10-8 Big South) record. In a game against then-No. 1 North Carolina, the Bulldogs lost 72-66.
Both Arkansas and Gardner-Webb started their seasons off on the right foot, as the Razorbacks defeated Alcorn State 93-59 in their season opener and the Bulldogs defeated Erskine 98-58 on Monday.
Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman gave a rundown of what fans should expect from Gardner-Webb following the Hogs' win over Alcorn State.
"Well, Gardner-Webb has a guard that’s an all-league guard," Musselman said. "He’s a returner. He’s an all-league guy, so we’ll have to do a good job defensively on him. They scored a lot of points tonight. I know Michael was watching them game before our game. At halftime, he was either looking at the score or something on the computer with Gardner-Webb. They’re well-coached. Again, I’ll really dive in tonight, but for sure their guard is a handful and we’ve got to learn his tendencies as quick as we possibly can."
Here's details on how to watch/listen, key players for the Bulldogs and betting lines courtesy of BetSaracen:
How to Watch/Listen
Where: Bud Walton Arena
Tipoff: 7 p.m. CT
TV: SEC Network Plus (Brett Dolan and Manuale Watkins)
Streaming: SEC Network Plus / Watch ESPN
Radio: Learfield Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
Online/Mobile: Razorback Gameday App
Gardner-Webb players to know
#0 - G Caleb Robinson - Sr., 6'4", 200 lbs.
Stats per game: 16.0 min, 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.0 steals, 2.0 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 50.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
#4 - G DQ Nicholas - Sr., 6'1", 180 lbs.
Stats per game: 24.0 min, 13.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.0 steals, 1.0 turnovers, 50.0 fg%, 66.7 3fg%
#1 - G Julien Soumaoro - Jr., 5' 11”, 175 lbs.
Stats per game: 22.0 min, 8.0 points, 1.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.0 steals, 3.0 turnovers, 0.0 blocks, 30.0 fg%, 28.6 3fg%
#15 - F Cheickna Sissoko - Sr., 6'9", 236 lbs.
Stats per game: 12.0 min, 6.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 0.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.0 turnovers, 3.0 blocks, 0.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
#13 - G Lucas Stieber - Gr., 6'3", 206 lbs.
Stats per game: 21.0 min, 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.0 steals, 0.0 turnovers, 2.0 blocks, 20.0 fg%, 0.0 3fg%
SPREAD/TOTALS:
Spread:
Arkansas: -23.5 (-105)
Gardner-Webb: +23.5 (-115)
Totals:
Total Points:
O/U 141.5 points (-110)
Team Totals:
Arkansas O/U 82.5 points (-115)
Gardner-Webb OVER 59.5 points (-110)
Gardner-Webb UNDER 59.5 points (-120)
(Alternate lines, spreads and team totals are available on the BetSaracen mobile app.)
Double R Props
Jalen Graham OVER 7.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds: +195
Joseph Pinion OVER 4.5 points and OVER 0.5 steals: +125
Davonte Davis OVER 6.5 points and OVER 4.5 rebounds: +240
Jeremiah Davenport OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +275
Khalif Battle OVER 16.5 points and OVER 7.5 free throws made: +230
Trevon Brazile OVER 14.5 points and OVER 6.5 rebounds: +275
Arkansas Razorbacks OVER 51.5 FG's percentage and OVER 11.5 3PT's made: +325
Arkansas Razorbacks OVER 28.5 FG's made and OVER 24.5 FT's made: +300
Denijay Harris OVER 3.5 points and OVER 2.5 assists: +325
Layden Blocker OVER 1.5 points and OVER 1.5 assists: +350
Makhi Mitchell OVER 3.5 points and OVER 0.5 blocks: +350
El Ellis OVER 8.5 points and OVER 4.5 assists: +475
Tramon Mark OVER 13.5 points and OVER 3.5 assists: +500
Chandler Lawson OVER 5.5 points and OVER 3.5 rebounds: +650
(Lines and odds are subject to change at any point after the publishing of this story. HawgBeat does not guarantee any bet as a winner or loser. You must be at least 21 years of age to use BetSaracen. If you have a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit 1800gambler.net)
HAWGBEAT'S PICK: Jalen Graham OVER 7.5 points and OVER 5.5 rebounds (+195)
Graham hit this total in the season opener against Alcorn State, as he had eight points and eight rebounds in just 13:58 minutes of game action.
Sure, it was against a bad Braves team, but Gardner-Webb shouldn't present too many rebounding threats against the Hogs. The Bulldogs only have one player listed at 6-foot-10 that saw playing time in their first game in forward Isaiah Richards.
For that reason, I like Graham at these odds to continue playing well early in non-conference play.
Headlines
Predicting Arkansas' non-conference record for the upcoming season
Two Hogs named preseason All-SEC by coaches
Contract details for Arkansas men's basketball staff
Five bold predictions for Arkansas basketball
Scouting Report: Analyzing the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Khalif Battle shows elite offensive ability in season opener