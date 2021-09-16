 Arkansas Razorbacks-Georgia Southern Eagles 2021: Recruiting star power, Pro Football Focus grades, stat comparison
Arkansas-Georgia Southern 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison

Nose tackle C.J. Wright (0) has been Georgia Southern's best player in 2021, according to PFF.
Nose tackle C.J. Wright (0) has been Georgia Southern's best player in 2021, according to PFF. (Richard Burkhart/Savannah Morning News-Imagn Content Services, LLC)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia Southern using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.

We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.

Stat Comparison - Georgia Southern | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)

Offense

Scoring: 18.0 (t-113th) | 39.0 (t-31st)
Total yards: 378.5 (77th) | 422.0 (t-57th)
Passing: 126.5 (121st) | 133.0 (117th)
Rushing: 252.0 (16th) | 289.0 (9th)
Third downs: 34.6% (t-89th) | 34.8% (t-87th)
Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-5th) | 1.00 (t-21st)
Turnovers: 2 (t-30th) | 2 (t-30th)

Defense

Scoring: 31.5 (t-106th) | 19.0 (t-50th)
Total yards: 471.5 (115th) | 282.0 (t-28th)
Passing: 348.5 (125th) | 172.5 (t-37th)
Rushing: 123.0 (58th) | 109.5 (46th)
Third downs: 60.7% (128th) | 28.6% (t-23rd)
Sacks/game: 3.50 (t-18th) | 2.50 (t-41st)
Turnovers forced: 0 (t-122nd) | 5 (t-10th)

Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)

Star Comparison - Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas
Georgia Southern Stars Arkansas Stars

QB Justin Tomlin

QB KJ Jefferson

*RB Logan Wright

RB Trelon Smith

TE Beau Johnson

TE Blake Kern

WR Emil Smith

WR De’Vion Warren

WR Jjay Mcafee

WR Tyson Morris

SLOT Khaleb Hood

SLOT Treylon Burks

LT Brian Miller

LT Myron Cunningham

LG Aaron Dowdell

LG Brady Latham

C Logan Langemeier

C Ricky Stromberg

RG Khalil Crowder

RG Ty Clary

RT Caleb Kelly

RT Dalton Wagner

DOG Randy Wade Jr.

JACK Zach Williams

DE Dillon Springer

DT Markell Utsey

NT C.J. Wright (5.4)

DT John Ridgeway (5.4)

DE Justin Ellis

DE Tre Williams

MLB Tre Allen (5.2)

MLB Grant Morgan (5.3)

WLB Khadry Jackson

WLB Hayden Henry

ANCHOR Benz Josue

NB Greg Brooks Jr.

**CB Tyler Bride

CB Montaric Brown

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

CB LaDarrius Bishop

FS Justin Birdsong

S Jalen Catalon

SS Anthony Wilson

S Joe Foucha

*Georgia Southern an "and" between Wright and J.D. King at running back. We went with Wright because he has been the featured back the first two weeks and King - a former 5.6 three-star recruit - has yet to make his season debut, but it's worth noting that Wright is also banged up. That could mean an increased workload for Amare Jones, another former 5.6 three-star recruit.

**There is an "or" between Bride and Derrick Canteen. We went with Bride because Canteen - a former two-star recruit - is expected to miss this week's game because of an injury, according to WJCL 22 News' Frank Sulkowski.

Breakdown

Arkansas: 18

Georgia Southern: 3

Tied: 1

Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)

Team Grades (Georgia Southern | Arkansas)

Overall: 69.6 | 84.4

Offense: 60.7 | 77.4

Passing: 53.9 | 57.7

Rushing: 63.2 | 82.0

Receiving: 59.2 | 53.9

Pass blocking: 80.2 | 53.2

Run blocking: 57.1 | 84.9

Defense: 72.8 | 71.0

Run defense: 77.8 | 72.8

Tackling: 64.0 | 62.9

Pass rush: 71.1 | 78.6

Coverage: 64.7 | 63.7

Special teams: 66.7 | 72.4

