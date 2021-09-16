Arkansas-Georgia Southern 2021: Star power, PFF grades, stat comparison
In anticipation of this weekend's game, HawgBeat compared the projected starting lineups for Arkansas and Georgia Southern using the players' star ratings as recruits and their Pro Football Focus grades from this season.
We also did a side-by-side statistical comparison of the two teams using their numbers so far in 2021.
Stat Comparison - Georgia Southern | Arkansas (FBS rank, out of 130 teams)
Offense
Scoring: 18.0 (t-113th) | 39.0 (t-31st)
Total yards: 378.5 (77th) | 422.0 (t-57th)
Passing: 126.5 (121st) | 133.0 (117th)
Rushing: 252.0 (16th) | 289.0 (9th)
Third downs: 34.6% (t-89th) | 34.8% (t-87th)
Sacks allowed/game: 0.50 (t-5th) | 1.00 (t-21st)
Turnovers: 2 (t-30th) | 2 (t-30th)
Defense
Scoring: 31.5 (t-106th) | 19.0 (t-50th)
Total yards: 471.5 (115th) | 282.0 (t-28th)
Passing: 348.5 (125th) | 172.5 (t-37th)
Rushing: 123.0 (58th) | 109.5 (46th)
Third downs: 60.7% (128th) | 28.6% (t-23rd)
Sacks/game: 3.50 (t-18th) | 2.50 (t-41st)
Turnovers forced: 0 (t-122nd) | 5 (t-10th)
Star Comparison (using Rivals ratings)
|Georgia Southern
|Stars
|Arkansas
|Stars
|
QB Justin Tomlin
|
QB KJ Jefferson
|
*RB Logan Wright
|
RB Trelon Smith
|
TE Beau Johnson
|
TE Blake Kern
|
WR Emil Smith
|
WR De’Vion Warren
|
WR Jjay Mcafee
|
WR Tyson Morris
|
SLOT Khaleb Hood
|
SLOT Treylon Burks
|
LT Brian Miller
|
LT Myron Cunningham
|
LG Aaron Dowdell
|
LG Brady Latham
|
C Logan Langemeier
|
C Ricky Stromberg
|
RG Khalil Crowder
|
RG Ty Clary
|
RT Caleb Kelly
|
RT Dalton Wagner
|
DOG Randy Wade Jr.
|
JACK Zach Williams
|
DE Dillon Springer
|
DT Markell Utsey
|
NT C.J. Wright (5.4)
|
DT John Ridgeway (5.4)
|
DE Justin Ellis
|
DE Tre Williams
|
MLB Tre Allen (5.2)
|
MLB Grant Morgan (5.3)
|
WLB Khadry Jackson
|
WLB Hayden Henry
|
ANCHOR Benz Josue
|
NB Greg Brooks Jr.
|
**CB Tyler Bride
|
CB Montaric Brown
|
CB Darrell Baker Jr.
|
CB LaDarrius Bishop
|
FS Justin Birdsong
|
S Jalen Catalon
|
SS Anthony Wilson
|
S Joe Foucha
*Georgia Southern an "and" between Wright and J.D. King at running back. We went with Wright because he has been the featured back the first two weeks and King - a former 5.6 three-star recruit - has yet to make his season debut, but it's worth noting that Wright is also banged up. That could mean an increased workload for Amare Jones, another former 5.6 three-star recruit.
**There is an "or" between Bride and Derrick Canteen. We went with Bride because Canteen - a former two-star recruit - is expected to miss this week's game because of an injury, according to WJCL 22 News' Frank Sulkowski.
Breakdown
Arkansas: 18
Georgia Southern: 3
Tied: 1
Pro Football Focus Comparison (using season grades)
Team Grades (Georgia Southern | Arkansas)
Overall: 69.6 | 84.4
Offense: 60.7 | 77.4
Passing: 53.9 | 57.7
Rushing: 63.2 | 82.0
Receiving: 59.2 | 53.9
Pass blocking: 80.2 | 53.2
Run blocking: 57.1 | 84.9
Defense: 72.8 | 71.0
Run defense: 77.8 | 72.8
Tackling: 64.0 | 62.9
Pass rush: 71.1 | 78.6
Coverage: 64.7 | 63.7
Special teams: 66.7 | 72.4
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news