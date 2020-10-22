The Razorbacks have reached the open week with a 2-2 record (most would argue 3-1 record), already notching more SEC wins than they did in the last three seasons combined.

The defense has made one of the quickest turnarounds ever seen, going from giving up 36.8 points and 450.7 yards per game in 2019 to 25.5 points and 418.8 yards per game through four games in 2020.

Arkansas' 10 INTs this year are the most in school history through the season's first 4 games since 2000 and the Razorbacks' three turnovers returned for scores leads the nation.

Nothing is more evidence of the craziness that is 2020 (and this turnaround) than Arkansas's defense currently being led by redshirt freshman walk-on cornerback Hudson Clark.

Diving into the analytics, let's take a look at Arkansas's defensive grades this season from Pro Football Focus, plus player snap counts and individual grades....

