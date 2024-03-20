"Through years of practice and hard work, my goal was always to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks," Davis said in his statement. "It was a dream come true to wear a Razorback jersey and represent my home state."

A native of Jacksonville, Arkansas, Davis was a beloved player for his home-state program, setting records and helping restore the program to levels of success it had not seen in decades.

Arkansas guard Davonte "Devo" Davis will be entering the transfer portal and exploring professional opportunities according to an announcement he made on Wednesday. Davis is the fourth Razorback to enter the transfer portal so far, as he joins Keyon Menifield Jr., Joseph Pinion and Denijay Harris.

The tenacious defender appeared in 132 games over four seasons, tied for fifth all-time with Pat Bradley, Steven Hill and Ky Madden. Davis also amassed 3,720 minutes played (4th), 1,118 points (31st), and 314 assists (9th). He was also just the 9th Razorback to reach 900+ points, 400+ rebounds, 200+ assists & 100+ steals in his Arkansas career.

While Davis was in Fayetteville, the Razorbacks went to back-to-back Elite Eights and a Sweet Sixteen in three consecutive years. As a freshman, Davis was called upon to make big-time plays to keep Arkansas' postseason alive, hitting key shots against Oral Roberts and Texas Tech, while also defending Red Raider guard Mac McClung.

His role changed each year, but Davis bought in each time as he played off ball, on-ball and was a primary and secondary scorer when needed. He wore his emotions on his sleeve and garnered the admiration of the fanbase.

Davis's success was not limited to the basketball court. He was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll three times and was on the Arkansas Athletics Department's Honor Roll four times.

Despite being a senior and playing four years in college, Davis has a year of eligibility left due to the COVID pandemic in 2020. Keep track of all of the Arkansas roster updates and portal contacts here.

More information about Davis can be found on his Arkansas roster player page.