Jalen Harris has decided to enter the transfer portal and play his senior season elsewhere, he announced Tuesday afternoon. The guard will be searching for the third school of his collegiate career, as he played at New Mexico before transferring to Arkansas, where he’s spent the last three years. "These past 3 years as an Arkansas Razorback have been the best years of my life," Harris said in a photo posted on Twitter. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my final year of eligibility."

Thank you Razorback Nation! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PKhXR3SagG — Jalen Harris (@_jay5harris) March 24, 2020