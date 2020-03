UPDATE (3/24/20) --> Junior Jalen Harris announces plans to graduate and transfer out of Arkansas for his final season of eligibility. His decision opens one spot on Arkansas's roster for next season. ( READ )

6'8" 250 F Ed Croswell - La Salle's second leading scorer and leading rebounder (sit one) (Committed to Providence)

6'2" 180 G Dontrell Shuler - Charleston Southern leading scorer (sit one)

6'0" 170 G Kobe Webster - Western Illinois leading scorer (GT) (Committed to Nebraska)

6'10" 226 F Evan Cole - Georgia Tech grad transfer (GT)

6'3" 198 G Erik Stevensen - Wichita State's second leading scorer (sit one) (cut down a list of five, not including Arkansas)

6'4" 200 G Jamarius Burton - Wichita State's third leading scorer (sit one)(hasn't been "offered")

6'10" 210 F Ty Brewer - SE Louisiana leading scorer (sit one, play two) (Committed to ETSU)

6'8" 245 F Kevin Marfo - Quinnipiac GT, nation's leading rebounder (GT)

6'7" 230 G/F Landers Nolley - Virginia Tech leading scorer (sit one, play two)

6'4" 190 G Trey McGowens - Pitt 3rd leading scorer (sit one, play two)

6'2" 195 G Darius Perry - Louisville 7th leading scorer (GT)

7'3" 261 F Mattias Markusson - LMU's second leading scorer in 2018-19 (GT)

6'3" 190 G Ferron Flavors Jr - Cal Baptist second leading scorer (GT)

6'0" 188 G Sam Sessoms - Binghamton leading scorer (sit one, play two)

6'2" 190 G DJ Carton - Ohio State third leading scorer, former Rivals No.33 (sit one, play three)

6'2" 190 G Amauri Hardy - UNLV second leading scorer (GT)

6'3" 200 G Darian Adams - Troy leading scorer, leading mpg (GT)

6'11" 195 F Joshua Morgan - Long Beach State leading rebounder (sit one, play three)

6'7" 205 F Isaiah White - Utah Valley leading scorer (GT)

6'4" 205 G Justin Turner - Bowling Green leading scorer (GT)

6'4" 210 G Ian Dubose - Houston Baptist leading scorer (GT)

6'0" 180 G Alterique Gilbert - UConn's fourth leading scorer, assist leader (GT)

6'9" 205 F Jordan Bruner - Yale third leading scorer, top rebounder (GT)