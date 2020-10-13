HawgBeat - Razorbacks add UALR transfer Kamani Johnson

The Razorbacks will add a new transfer to Eric Musselman's 2020-21 roster at mid-year, 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward Kamani Johnson.

Johnson announced his decision to transfer to Arkansas from UALR on Tuesday afternoon. He chose the Razorbacks over DePaul, St. John's and others.

The junior will likely have to sit until mid-year next season, but an upcoming decision by the NCAA on eligibility and a one-time penalty-free transfer could have Johnson on the court sooner for the Hogs.

Johnson was unranked coming out of a prep school in Atlanta, Georgia in 2018 but the Brooklyn native still got offers from UALR, Memphis, UCF and Florida Gulf Coast.

As a freshman for the Trojans, Johnson played 19.2 minutes per game and scored just 5.1 points per game. He played 27.7 minutes per game as a sophomore and his point totals doubled to 11 points per game along with 6.7 boards and 2.2 assists.

Johnson does all of his scoring inside the arc, shooting 51.3% from the field and 0% from three. More than a third of his points in 2019-20 came from three throws. He hit 72.7% from the charity stripe, and fouled out of five games last season.

In 2019-20, Johnson was named All-Sun Belt Third Team and he was named conference player of the week twice.

The Razorback roster is now set with four transfers, three immediately eligible.