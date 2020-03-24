Arkansas guard Jalen Harris announces decision to grad transfer
Jalen Harris has decided to enter the transfer portal and play his senior season elsewhere, he announced Tuesday afternoon.
The guard will be searching for the third school of his collegiate career, as he played at New Mexico before transferring to Arkansas, where he’s spent the last three years.
"These past 3 years as an Arkansas Razorback have been the best years of my life," Harris said in a photo posted on Twitter. "After much prayer and discussion with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer for my final year of eligibility."
Thank you Razorback Nation! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/PKhXR3SagG— Jalen Harris (@_jay5harris) March 24, 2020
After sitting out his first season with the Razorbacks because of NCAA transfer rules, Harris started every game in 2018-19. He averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 assists in 30.8 minutes.
Harris’ 189 assists that season rank seventh on the UA single-season charts, as does his 2.86 assist-to-turnover ratio. His 5.6 assists rank eighth.
Despite those numbers, he became a role player in Eric Musselman’s first season as head coach. In 32 games, Harris started five times and averaged 4.2 points and 2.4 assists in 24.3 minutes.
He also saw his three-point shooting percentage increase from 11.6 to 27.9 percent this year.
Although he made a critical turnover late in a loss to Mississippi State, Harris’ career 2.35 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks fourth in UA history, according to HogStats.com. His 4.0 career assists per game rank sixth.
With four Rivals150 recruits set to join the team next season, Arkansas didn’t have any available scholarships before Harris’ decision to transfer. His departure will allow Musselman to explore options in the transfer portal, which he’s already begun by reaching out to 20-plus transfers.
The Razorbacks are one of 16 schools top graduate transfer Kevin Marfo - the nation’s leading rebounder at Quinnipiac - is considering. Houston Baptist guard Ian Dubose is another player Arkansas has reached out to.
Check out Arkansas' current projected scholarship distribution as well as a full list of transfer prospects who've been contacted by the Razorbacks.