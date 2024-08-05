Defensive backs coach Deron Wilson told reporters on Monday he has a good problem when it comes to making sure the best players are on the field at the same time.

Arkansas brought back several key returners from last season's squad, like cornerbacks Jaylon Braxton, Jaheim Singletary and Kee'yon Stewart along with safeties Hudson Clark and Jayden Johnson. The Hogs also addressed some holes through both the transfer portal and high school ranks.

The Arkansas Razorbacks are in the midst of fall camp and preparation for the season opener in just 24 days against UAPB, and the secondary looks like it's as deep as it can be at this point.

"We have good problems and it's not a problem really when you have that kind of depth," Wilson said. "When you say problems, like we got to figure out how to get good players on the field at the same time. When you're trying to find all five or whether you go a dime package and you're trying to find all six. I would say we're going to try to find ways to get our best players on the field."

The Razorbacks' defense was solid for most of 2023, but started to falter toward the end of the season, giving up 48 points each to both Auburn and Missouri in two of the last three games. On the year, Arkansas actually ranked 32nd nationally with 202.8 pass yards allowed per game under the leadership of Wilson and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

RELATED: Arkansas Fall Camp Practice No. 5: Notes, Gallery

Wilson said this season, with the depth he has in the secondary, he won't have to run one group of players out on the field for the entire game and can cycle guys in and out to keep them fresh.

"When you think of teams playing 80 snaps a game, if you can get a guy to play 45, 55, he’s playing to the best of his ability," Wilson said. "But when he gets to that 70, you see his technique is declining, his eyes are getting bad. Those are the moments when now I could say, 'Alright we could get 45 and 35 (snaps between two players) ... and now we’ve got the best ability.

"So when everybody’s reaching that standard, I could have you out there with 100% of energy, right? ... And then when you get to 65 energy we have somebody else that has the same ability that’s reaching the standard, he gets out there at 100% it makes the team better, similar to defensive line play."

Arkansas addressed depth in the secondary from both the transfer portal and high school ranks after the 2023 season. While it can be difficult for an incoming freshman to earn immediate playing time, it's not impossible. Second-year cornerback Jaylon Braxton did it last year, and Wilson mentioned true freshman Tevis Metcalf as someone who could do it in 2024.

RELATED: Recapping Arkansas' first week of fall camp

"He's a perfect example of a guy that has the ability, has the strength, has the twitch, has the power, also has the football IQ to play HOG (Nickel) and play corner," Wilson said. "And that's the kind of guys you got to look for. Again, if you even look at his weight numbers, when you're talking about bench press and power clean, you would never guess that Tevis is a true freshman because he is so intelligent, he is so mature. He's a guy that I think he's gonna help us this year. Help us win."

Tevis is the brother of sophomore safety TJ Metcalf, who came to Arkansas in the class of 2023. Their family tree includes names like Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is their cousin, and Wilson said they live up to that name well.

"I always joke and say those Metcalf guys are different," Wilson said. "They’re built different from a mentality standpoint. I think they were raised the right way. With the last name they have, they definitely don't let it down."

From the transfer portal ranks, Jacksonville State transfer Larry Worth III has been making his presence felt all camp since arriving on campus after spring practice ended.

"When you think of him from a speed and length standpoint, he has position flexibility whether he can play outside linebacker or HOG (nickel) position, whether he can play safety," Wilson said. "So, we’ll find multiple ways to use him similar to the last place he was at ... Multiple ways to use him whether it’s linebacker, he can play boundary safety, he has experience and he’s an extremely intelligent player.

"I think one day, he’s going to be a really, really good coach. Just talking to him, that guy is extremely intelligent and he has the ability to run, has the toughness of a linebacker but the ability of a defensive back."

Other transfers in the defensive back room include South Alabama transfer corner Marquise "Cuddie" Robinson, Utah State transfer Anthony Switzer and Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter, who has a shot to start at the HOG position.

"He's one of the guys you're talking [can] play man coverage, a guy that has the ability to blitz, a guy that can drop in the flat, a guy if you need him to that can play in the post, a guy that could play curl flat, whatever it is," Wilson said of Slaughter.

The Arkansas Razorbacks will have their first practice in full pads Tuesday before their first scrimmage (which will be closed to media) on Thursday, leading up to the start of the 2024 season on Aug. 29 against UAPB at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

Be sure to stay tuned to HawgBeat.com for the latest Arkansas football news.