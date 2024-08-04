The Arkansas football team has emerged from its first week of fall camp, and many storylines have developed ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Most glaring is how Arkansas' influx of spring transfer portal participants will fit within the depth chart. Additions like Larry Worth III, Anthony Switzer, Stephen Dix Jr., Danny Saili and others are vying for playing time on the field, while the offensive side of the ball is mostly settled.

"I mean, we did not miss on one player in the portal," Arkansas football director of strength and conditioning Ben Sowders said on Tuesday. "And I'll say it again, we did not miss one kid in the portal. From adding to our program, making our program better, making it competitive, guys that play with passion, guys that hold each other accountable, that’s what we missed last year."

Arkansas still has 19 practices and two closed scrimmages remaining ahead of its season-opener against UAPB on Aug. 29, so be sure to tune in to HawgBeat and The Trough premium message board for offseason updates leading into season-kickoff.

Below is HawgBeat's full recap of Arkansas football's first week of fall camp on a day-by-day basis: