It's hard to picture the Arkansas football program without walk-ons. Names like Grant Morgan, Brandon Burlsworth, Hayden Henry and more have started their college careers without a scholarship and ended with plenty of success.

Even current safety Hudson Clark, who started his career at Arkansas as a walk-on, is a main piece of the Razorbacks secondary heading into the 2024 season.

But the NCAA's new rule regarding roster limits may change how college programs handle walk-ons in the future. The newest change, which will be implemented in 2025, allows for college programs to have a total roster limit of 105, and gets rid of the current 85-man scholarship limit.

According to an article from The Athletic, schools will be able to bring in as many players as they want from the transfer portal and high school ranks, but will have to trim their rosters down to a maximum of 105 before the start of the season.

That means schools like Arkansas will have to decide whether to recruit a roster full of scholarship players, or separate some of those scholarships out to invest in players who would have previously been considered to be walk-ons.

"Starting next year, a team will be able to dedicate, for example, 90 or 95 scholarships for its roster and split 10 or 15 among several players," the article, written by Seth Emerson and Scott Dochterman said. "Among the scholarship-splitting scenarios could be covering tuition for an out-of-state athlete while paying for books or other costs for an in-state athlete. The program then could supplement the full cost of attendance for those athletes through a financial stipend or name, image and likeness payments."

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman was asked by the media his thoughts on the latest change, and he said he's not a fan.